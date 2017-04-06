Girls tennis team tops Holy Family in Prep Roundup for April 7 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor 5, Holy Family 2: In Windsor, all four of the Wizards' wins were in straight sets with the only exception being an uncontested win for Taylor Pankewicz at No. 1 singles.

In Windsor's closest win, the No. 4 doubles duo of Natalie Talbot and Brooke Schrader edged Anna Maggio and Jackie Hill, 7-5, 6-4.

Singles — 1. Taylor Pankewicz, W, won by forfeit; 2. Maria D'Rosario, W, def. Coster, 7-6 (6), 6-2; 3. Griggs, H, def. Brooklynn Kelley, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles — 1. Horning & Weber, H, def. Janeth Terrazas & Addie Oswald, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, W, def. Holmes & Gardner, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Anna Lowndes & Kiley Smith, W, def. Troso & Barlow, 6-1, 6-2; 4. Natalie Talbot & Brooke Schrader, W, def. Maggio & Hill, 7-5, 6-4.