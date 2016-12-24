GOOD FOR YOU: Northern Colorado business donates roof to Severance family in wake of tragedy | MyWindsorNow.com

Nomination

Through the Roof Rescue program, Advanced Roofing Technologies donated and built a new roof for Severance residents Kelly and Dave Bibler when they couldn’t afford a new one coupled with the burden of hospital bills following the death of their 19-month-old son Leo.

Kelly’s father nominated the Biblers for the program.

His nomination reads:

“These are not selfish kids; they live within their means and have scraped together everything they have for this first house. Their unselfishness and community spirit is shown in the fact that they made the hard decision of donating Leo’s organs so others could live.

“Now, because of their generosity, a 1-year-old girl in California has a new heart and will live a full life — a comforting thought that Leo’s heart still beats on. Along with that, a 50-year-old man is alive because of Leo’s kidneys.

“These kids are good neighbors and citizens. They both have hearts that are huge. They support several charities. One is Blue Star Connection, an organization that collects musical instruments for kids with life-threatening diseases. Leo, in fact, often accompanied his grandpa on instrument-donation pickups. The entire family has also become involved with the Donor Alliance, participating in fundraising activities this past summer, and will continue that support in the future.

“I believe they are the type of folks you had in mind when you created Roof Rescue.”