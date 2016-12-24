GOOD FOR YOU: Northern Colorado business donates roof to Severance family in wake of tragedy | MyWindsorNow.com

GOOD FOR YOU: Northern Colorado business donates roof to Severance family in wake of tragedy
December 24, 2016
Nomination
Through the Roof Rescue program, Advanced Roofing Technologies donated and built a new roof for Severance residents Kelly and Dave Bibler when they couldn’t afford a new one coupled with the burden of hospital bills following the death of their 19-month-old son Leo.
Kelly’s father nominated the Biblers for the program.
His nomination reads:
“These are not selfish kids; they live within their means and have scraped together everything they have for this first house. Their unselfishness and community spirit is shown in the fact that they made the hard decision of donating Leo’s organs so others could live.
“Now, because of their generosity, a 1-year-old girl in California has a new heart and will live a full life — a comforting thought that Leo’s heart still beats on. Along with that, a 50-year-old man is alive because of Leo’s kidneys.
“These kids are good neighbors and citizens. They both have hearts that are huge. They support several charities. One is Blue Star Connection, an organization that collects musical instruments for kids with life-threatening diseases. Leo, in fact, often accompanied his grandpa on instrument-donation pickups. The entire family has also become involved with the Donor Alliance, participating in fundraising activities this past summer, and will continue that support in the future.
“I believe they are the type of folks you had in mind when you created Roof Rescue.”
A Severance couple reeling from the tragic death of their son got to keep their home safe and the snow off their heads with help from a local business in the form a new roof.
Advanced Roofing Technologies put a new roof on the home of Kelly and Dave Bibler through the northern Colorado business’ Roof Rescue program, according to a news release.
Two years ago, the Biblers had their first child, a son named Leo. He died earlier this year. The 19-month-old suffered a sudden and unexplained seizure. He was flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver, but he never recovered.
A few months later, the Biblers purchased their first home, in Severance. However, the excitement quickly subsided when they discovered the home needed a completely new roof before this winter, according to the release. If left untended, they risked compromising their home’s integrity.
Still dealing with the medical bills from their son’s hospitalization, Kelly and Dave couldn’t afford a new roof. Kelly’s father stepped in and nominated the couple for Advanced Roofing’s program.
Advanced Roofing has provided roofing materials and services to numerous Colorado families in need since Brad Evans purchased the company in 2004, according to the release. Each year, people nominate those in need of a new roof or roofing services, and once the nominations get narrowed down, the public votes for the winner.
This year, the Biblers won.
An Advanced Roofing team replaced the Biblers’ roof Nov. 21 and hosted a celebratory lunch at the family’s new home.
“It is truly an honor to be able to help these families in our northern Colorado communities, and especially this one,” Evans said. “I cannot even imagine the pain of the loss of a child so young and so sudden.”