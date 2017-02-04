GOOD FOR YOU: Windsor High School Key Club raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado on behalf of 9-year-old Greeley girl | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor High School’s Key Club wants to help support Make-A-Wish Colorado and its efforts to grant the wishes of kids with life-threatening medical conditions on behalf of a 9-year-old Greeley girl.

Throughout February, Windsor Key Club high school students will hold several fundraisers to support the nonprofit organization, said Jenelle Duvall, WHS English teacher and Key Club sponsor. Although the funds go to support Make-A-Wish Colorado as a whole, the donations will be made on behalf of the Greeley 9-year-old who wants to go to Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas to swim with dolphins.

The girl, whose full name wasn’t released, wished for the donations to go to the organization and not to her family, according to information from Duvall.

Windsor Key Club’s fundraisers include:

» Selling $1 Make-A-Wish bracelets. Anyone interested in buying a bracelet should email Duvall at jenelle.duvall@weldre4.org.

» Holding bake sales and selling concessions at basketball games.

» A fundraising and donation website: http://site.wish.org/goto/Windsor2017.

The high school’s Key Club focuses on community service and leadership. Its 50 active members attend weekly meetings, do service projects and learn about opportunities to help in their community, according to information from Duvall.