GOOD FOR YOU: Windsor Middle School seventh grader makes and delivers valentines to the entire 232-student seventh grade | MyWindsorNow.com

Because of one student’s efforts, every Windsor Middle School seventh-grader got a valentine Tuesday.

Seventh-grader Makenna Larson made and delivered cards to the entire 232-person grade. No one at school, not even her friends, knew what she had planned for the day.

“I felt like this year I wanted to do something for the whole grade,” Larson said Wednesday.

It only took her a few minutes to deliver all the cards on Valentine’s Day.

“I thought it would take longer,” she said and laughed. “But it only took me 15 minutes to go like nine different classes.”

Some students she delivered cards to told her they were the first valentines they’d received.

“We have an amazing school community that demonstrates itself to be supportive, strong and positive quite often,” Principal Eric Johnsonsaid. “A gesture like this, however, that goes beyond those expectations is always wonderful to see and it certainly stands out, even amongst the great things that we have come to expect and admire from our students.”

Larson wasn’t looking for attention. Johnson only found out about her mass Valentine’s Day delivery because one of the seventh grade teachers excitedly told him about it.

Larson said she just wanted to do something nice.

She spent more than five hours Saturday and Sunday printing, cutting out and signing the cards. The chance to have an impact on her classmates’ day made her work worth it, Larson said.

“Some people just liked getting something small, something little on Valentine’s Day,” she said. “And that made me really happy that I made other people happy.”