Good Samaritan Society Water Valley Senior Living Resort officials cut ribbon on new twinhome duplex expansion | MyWindsorNow.com

Even as Good Samaritan Society officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the first luxury twinhome at the Water Valley Senior Living Resort in Windsor, construction crews worked on a second duplex right next door.

A crowd filled one of the two bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage units in the duplex Wednesday before and after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 805 Compassion Drive in Windsor, the twinhomes will expand on the senior living apartment options already provided in Windsor by the Good Samaritan Society.

Construction started on the first structure in August, and as of the ribbon-cutting, the two new units stood ready for people to move in as soon as they signed, said Good Samaritan spokeswoman Audrey Thrash.

The next-door duplex — of what will eventually be a 12-duplex, 24-unit expansion of the Windsor senior living facility — should be finished in about six months, she said.

Each approximately 2,000-square-foot unit offers all of the same amenities and services as the apartments already offered at the Windsor facility with the independence of a home, Thrash said.

“Twinhome living is ideal for those who are ready to downsize and want a carefree lifestyle,” according to information from the Good Samaritan Society.