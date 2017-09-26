Grandview Elementary parents and staff make signs to encourage students

Grandview's school motto includes being respectful, responsible and kind, and the school's entire learning community came together Thursday to spotlight kindness and it's impact on others by making encouraging signs for students, according to a news release from Grandview Elementary School Principal Dave Grubbs.

A parent contacted the office at the beginning of September with an idea to make sure all the children at the school were reminded that they are special.

"The idea was simple, yet powerful," Grubbs said in the release.

The school counselor and Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee reached out to parents and teachers to make signs of encouragement and to line the hallways after the first morning bell rang. The students who were out at recess were then re-directed to come in through one common entryway. According to the release, the children headed to class they were greeted by adults and a few younger siblings who were holding up positive signs, reminding them that they are cared about, and encouraging them to have a grand day.

"As the kids read the signs, heard the cheers, and gave some high-fives and hugs, their smiles beamed!" Grubbs said in the release.

Many of the adults who held the signs were emotional as well, and left behind their positive signs as they went home, according to the release.

"The Grandview Staff & families encourage you to take advantage of the power of Kindness — not just through the rest of the month of September but each month following," Grubbs said.

Anyone with an idea to bring kindness and encourage students and staff should contact the school or PTAC representatives, according to the release.