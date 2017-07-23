Greality: Aims Community College hosts seventh annual car show at Windsor campus; Women2Women helps 1,000 women since opening | MyWindsorNow.com

Aims Community College hosted its seventh annual car show July 15 at Aims' Windsor campus, 1120 Southgate Drive, as part of Aims' 50th anniversary celebration.

Community members and car lovers saw a variety of cars from different eras displayed in front of the school's Automotive and Technology Center, and Aims automotive instructors answered questions about the program while guests toured the facility.

"The automotive program has, yet again, hosted a successful car show," said Aims' President Leah L. Bornstein in a news release. "We had a great turnout and are thankful for everyone who participated. I hope everyone had a chance to learn about Aims' nationally recognized automotive program, and it would be wonderful if some attendees discovered a new, exciting career that is high in demand."

Awards were presented at the end of the day for "best of show" for each decade, dating back to vehicles from the 1930s. This year's awards were presented to:

» National Street Rod Association: Bill Elder's 1938 Ford Coupe

» Best 1930's: Mike Wells' 1932 Ford

» Best 1940's: John Helden's 1941 Ford Woodie

» Best 1950's: Jim McNeal's 1957 Ford Retractable

» Best 1960's: Kevin Espinoza's 1962 Impala

» Best 1970's: Ed Hein's 1970 Plymouth GTX

» Best 1980's: Steve Weibley's 1984 Ford Mustang

» Best 2000's: Andy Persichitte's 2007 Shelby Super Snake

» Best 2010 to present: Kay Persichitte's 2012 Boss 302

» Best Motorcycle: Jen May-Baker's 2012 Honda Fury

» Best Rat Rod: L Jack Blair's 1947 Pick Up Rat Rod

» Best 4 X 4: Steve Dockschlag's 1959 Studebaker pick- up, 4 WD

» Best European: John Willey's 1952 MG-TD

» Best Import: Tom Terrill's 1988 Panther Kolista

» Full Throttle Club Pick: Bob Seylhouwer's 1965 Mustang

Women2Women helps 1,000 women since its opening more than eight years ago

The Board of Directors for Women2Women announced last week it reached a milestone this month, providing service to 1,000 women since the organization first began more than eight years ago. The local nonprofit and grant provider for women has sought to fulfill a gap in critical community needs, providing support and emergency funding to women in need, according to a news release.

This achievement comes in tandem with Women2Women's new partnership with Leanna's Closet, a Weld County agency that helps women in need find work-related clothing for job interviews and first days on the job. Community members donate all clothing, and clients do not pay for the clothing or accessories they receive. Leanna's Closet has provided six women with outfits for job interviews since it opened its doors in May.

For more information or to donate to Women2Women or Leanna's Closet, go to www.weldw2w.org/donate.