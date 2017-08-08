Great Western Industrial Park exploring possible new water treatment facility | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor might soon have a new water source.

Rick Adcock, the CEO of Broe Infrastructure, presented the idea to the Windsor Town Board at its Monday night work session.

Adcock said he and Great Western Industrial Park started looking into the possibility of building a water treatment facility on the southern end of the park this year.

The park has both ground and surface water available, Adcock said, and room to build a treatment and storage facility.

“I don’t think an investment in expanding your water is ever going to be a bad investment,” Cindy ScheuermanBoard Member

"What's unique here is we've got a lot of the component parts that you would need," he said.

But Adcock said Great Western would not be able to move forward without the town showing interest in the project, so he asked for the board's thoughts. Although the possible project is still in the early stages, the board members said they would be interested in seeing more information.

"I don't think an investment in expanding your water is ever going to be a bad investment," said Board Member Cindy Scheuerman.

Erik Halverson, senior director of development and real estate operations for OmniTRAX, said while the additional water supply will likely support growth in the industrial park, that is not the main purpose of the project.

"We see this as an opportunity to work together," he said.

The next steps for the project, Town Manager Kelly Arnold said, include determining the feasibility and deciding whether or not the town or Great Western will apply for a grant this fall to help with costs.