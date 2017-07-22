Great Western to conduct seismic surveys in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor residents may notice some vibrations in the ground in the coming weeks, as Great Western Operating Company will have vibration trucks in the area conducting surveys.

Vibration trucks will be collecting seismic data west of Windsor, with vibes starting Wednesday or Thursday through July 31 or Aug. 1, according to a news release from Great Western.

The vibrations are used to collect underground data so the company can decide where to put wells.

Great Western has contracted with Breckenridge Geophysical Company to acquire the seismic data for an upcoming Raindance project, according to the release.

According to the release, surveyors are in the field and the recording crew is expected to arrive today, with field operations starting Sunday.

The project is approximately 9.5 square miles on the west side of Windsor, extending from east of Weld County Road 13 roughly 3 miles west, and from roughly Crossroads Boulevard on the south to Colo. 392 on the north.

Vibration trucks will be on city and county roads and private property where the company has written permission, according to the release.

According to the release, the data also will be used by Extraction Oil & Gas Co. The acquired data will be utilized for wells from the existing Extraction Milkshake pad.

Vibes will work in neighborhoods only on weekdays, and all of the equipment is expected to be out of the field no later than Aug. 4, according to the release.