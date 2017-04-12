Greeley and Weld County Easter egg hunts | MyWindsorNow.com

As Easter rolls around, so does the traditional egg hunt. Here is a list of public Easter egg hunts taking place across Weld County this weekend:

» Kersey Community Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. Saturday at the Platte Valley High School Football Stadium, 901 Campbell St., Kersey. If weather requires it, the hunt will be held in the Middle School Field House.

» Family of Christ Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2410 35th Ave., Greeley. Easter egg hunt will be held after the service. Details: familyofchrist.org.

» Easter Eggstravaganza, 9 a.m. Saturday, Bethel Baptist Church, 2307 17th Ave., Greeley. Details: www.bethelgreeley.com.

» Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. Saturday, Luther Park, 10th Street and 22nd Avenue, Greeley. Details: (970) 302-4224.

» Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday, Anna Gimmestad Memorial Park, 1710 31st St. Road, Greeley.

» Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Highland Hills Free Will Baptist Church, 2101 Fairway Lane, Greeley. Details: (970) 330-3374.

If you know of a public Easter egg hunt not listed here, please contact Trevor Reid at treid@greeleytribune.com to add it to the list.