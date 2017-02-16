Greeley Central shines on opening day of state wrestling; Windsor recovers after early stumble | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley Central shines on opening day of state wrestling; Windsor recovers after early stumble
February 16, 2017
Quarterfinal matchups
5A
Greeley West
113 — Curtis Federico vs. Stephen Dabelko, Coronado; 182 — Xavier Vasquez vs. Jayden Woodruff, Ponderosa
4A
Greeley Central
113 — Josh Nira vs. Brendan Byrnes, Discovery Canyon; Andrew Alirez vs. Donnie Liles, Mitchell; 132 — Zeke Alirez vs. Grant Willits, Pueblo County; 138 — Tony Ulaszek vs. Justin Davis, Pueblo County; 152 — Justus Strand vs. Hunter Willits, Pueblo County; 160 — Jonny Guerrero vs. Peter Isais, Pine Creek; 170 — Andrue Rojas vs. Zion Freeman, Pueblo East; 285 — Alex Yeadon vs. Andy Garcia, Pueblo East
Roosevelt
126 — Bo Slaymaker vs. Jason Hannenberg, Air Academy; 138 — Miles Beam vs. Riley Garner-Orr, Central Grand Junction
Windsor
113 — Will Vombaur vs. Josiah Nava, Pueblo County; 120 — Dominick Serrano vs. Adam Evertz, Erie; 138 — Chris Sandoval vs. Cody Donovan, Loveland; 160 — Gage Trusty vs. Drake Engelking, Longmont; 170 — Caleb Willis vs. Garrett Neil, Pine Creek; 195 — Josh Grasmick vs. Oliver Neumann, Cheyenne Mountain; 285 — Victor Bravo vs. Alefosio Saipaia, Sand Creek
Class 4A
Team scores —Pueblo County 36, Pueblo East 29, Greeley Central 27.5 , Cheyenne Mountain 25, Windsor 20.5 , Canon City 17.5, Discovery Canyon 17, Mountain View 16, Pueblo West 15, Palisade 13.5, Grand Junction Central 13, Erie 12, Glenwood Springs 12, Mesa Ridge 9.5, Air Academy 8, Valor Christian 8, Mead 7.5, Pine Creek 7.5, Longmont 7, Loveland 6, Pueblo South 6, Thompson Valley 6, Frederick 4, Mitchell 4, Niwot 4, Roosevelt 4 , Sand Creek 4, Vista Ridge 4, Fort Morgan 3.5, Vista Peak 3, Golden 2, John F. Kennedy 2, Lewis-Palmer 2, Montrose 2, Pueblo Centennial 2, Silver Creek 2, Abraham Lincoln 0, Arvada 0, Battle Mountain 0, Evergreen 0, Falcon 0, Liberty 0, Northridge 0 , Palmer Ridge 0, Sierra 0, Skyline 0, Thomas Jefferson 0, Wheat Ridge 0, Widefield 0.
5A
Team scores — Brighton 31, Pomona 28.5, Poudre 26, Grand Junction 25.5, Coronado 18, Cherokee Trail 16, Adams City 15, Castle View 14.5, Broomfield 12, Grandview 12, Rocky Mountain 11, Ponderosa 10.5, Fossil Ridge 10, Prairie View 10, Monarch 9, Arvada West 8.5, Lakewood 8, Legacy 8, Douglas County 6, Mountain Vista 6, Thunder Ridge 6, Chapparal 4, Cherry Creek 4, Doherty 4, Fruita Monument 4, Greeley West 4 , Legend 4, Rampart 4, Rangeview 4, Smoky Hill 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Mountain Range 3, Palmer 3, Fairview 2, Fort Collins 2, Gateway 2, Northglenn 2, Overland 2, Regis 2, Arapahoe 0, Aurora Central 0, Bear Creek 0, Boulder 0, Centaurus 0, Chatfield 0, Columbine 0, Denver East 0, Denver South 0, Eagle Crest 0, Heritage 0, Highlands Ranch 0, Hinkley 0 , Horizon 0, Thornton 0.
DENVER — The first day of state wrestling is always a whirlwind, and this one was no different, with 20 Weld wrestlers advancing to the second round of their 4A and 5A brackets.
Here are the highlights from the late matches of day one, which promise an eventful quarterfinals:
Greeley Central
The Wildcats were nearly perfect in their first day at state, winning every match they were in except at 182 pounds. Gerardo Arellano dropped a 5-3 decision in that one, but other than that Central dominated.
Josh Nira, at 113 pounds, started things off right by pinning Jose Perez, from Skyline, in 1 minute, 32 seconds.
Andrew Alirez, the Wildcats’ lone returning state champion, obliterated Uriel Contreras, also of Skyline, with a 20-4 tech fall.
Zeke Alirez pinned his opponent at 132 pounds, Erie’s Adrian Rincon, despite a knee injury he’s battled all year.
One hundred fourty-five pounder Tony Ulaszek also won by pin, as did 170-pounder Andrue Rojas.
Justus Strand and Jonny Guerrero, respectively at 152 and 160 pounds, won handily with decisions.
Greeley West
The Spartans went two-for-two in their first-round matches. Curtis Federico, at 113 pounds, handled Bo Cole of Cherry Creek easily, winning a 9-5 decision.
Xavier Vasquez, West’s 182-pounder, didn’t have as easy a time.
The No. 5 wrestler in his weight class in 5A by On the Mat matched up against Uriah Vigil, the Pomona senior who’s ranked third, and the match was predictably a classic.
Vasquez and Vigil went through an interminable overtime before Vasquez won 3-2 with the ultimate tiebreaker.
Northridge
The Grizzlies’ lone wrestler, Jordan Jackson, lost his 138-pound opening match 7-0 to Ernie Quintana of Erie.
Roosevelt
The Rough Riders are sending both of their wrestlers to the quarterfinals.
One hundred twenty-six pounder Bo Slaymaker and 138-pounder Miles Beam both won by decision, Slaymaker 5-3 over Palmer Ridge’s Nick Stiltner and Beam over Tucker Coffey of Canon City, 4-3.
WINDSOR
The Wizards’ day started inauspiciously when 106-pounder Boden Baker was tech-falled by Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia, 16-1, but ticked up from there.
Will Vombaur (113 pounds) and Dominick Serrano (120) won by pin and major decision, respectively.
Serrano, at 47-0, and 42-0 138-pounder Chris Sandoval kept their undefeated seasons alive, Sandoval by tech fall.
160-pounder Gage Trusty beat Arvada’s Brian Macarus by a 5-1 decision and 170-pounder Caleb Willis pinned Ryan Weber of Discovery Canyon in 3 minutes, 7 seconds.
Heavyweight Victor Bravo advanced on a sudden victory.