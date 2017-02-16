Greeley Central shines on opening day of state wrestling; Windsor recovers after early stumble | MyWindsorNow.com

113 — Will Vombaur vs. Josiah Nava, Pueblo County; 120 — Dominick Serrano vs. Adam Evertz, Erie; 138 — Chris Sandoval vs. Cody Donovan, Loveland; 160 — Gage Trusty vs. Drake Engelking, Longmont; 170 ­— Caleb Willis vs. Garrett Neil, Pine Creek; 195 — Josh Grasmick vs. Oliver Neumann, Cheyenne Mountain; 285 — Victor Bravo vs. Alefosio Saipaia, Sand Creek

113 — Josh Nira vs. Brendan Byrnes, Discovery Canyon; Andrew Alirez vs. Donnie Liles, Mitchell; 132 — Zeke Alirez vs. Grant Willits, Pueblo County; 138 — Tony Ulaszek vs. Justin Davis, Pueblo County; 152 — Justus Strand vs. Hunter Willits, Pueblo County; 160 — Jonny Guerrero vs. Peter Isais, Pine Creek; 170 — Andrue Rojas vs. Zion Freeman, Pueblo East; 285 — Alex Yeadon vs. Andy Garcia, Pueblo East

The first day of state wrestling is always a whirlwind, and this one was no different, with 20 Weld wrestlers advancing to the second round of their 4A and 5A brackets.

Here are the highlights from the late matches of day one, which promise an eventful quarterfinals:

Greeley Central

The Wildcats were nearly perfect in their first day at state, winning every match they were in except at 182 pounds. Gerardo Arellano dropped a 5-3 decision in that one, but other than that Central dominated.

Josh Nira, at 113 pounds, started things off right by pinning Jose Perez, from Skyline, in 1 minute, 32 seconds.

Andrew Alirez, the Wildcats’ lone returning state champion, obliterated Uriel Contreras, also of Skyline, with a 20-4 tech fall.

Zeke Alirez pinned his opponent at 132 pounds, Erie’s Adrian Rincon, despite a knee injury he’s battled all year.

One hundred fourty-five pounder Tony Ulaszek also won by pin, as did 170-pounder Andrue Rojas.

Justus Strand and Jonny Guerrero, respectively at 152 and 160 pounds, won handily with decisions.

Greeley West

The Spartans went two-for-two in their first-round matches. Curtis Federico, at 113 pounds, handled Bo Cole of Cherry Creek easily, winning a 9-5 decision.

Xavier Vasquez, West’s 182-pounder, didn’t have as easy a time.

The No. 5 wrestler in his weight class in 5A by On the Mat matched up against Uriah Vigil, the Pomona senior who’s ranked third, and the match was predictably a classic.

Vasquez and Vigil went through an interminable overtime before Vasquez won 3-2 with the ultimate tiebreaker.

Northridge

The Grizzlies’ lone wrestler, Jordan Jackson, lost his 138-pound opening match 7-0 to Ernie Quintana of Erie.

Roosevelt

The Rough Riders are sending both of their wrestlers to the quarterfinals.

One hundred twenty-six pounder Bo Slaymaker and 138-pounder Miles Beam both won by decision, Slaymaker 5-3 over Palmer Ridge’s Nick Stiltner and Beam over Tucker Coffey of Canon City, 4-3.

WINDSOR

The Wizards’ day started inauspiciously when 106-pounder Boden Baker was tech-falled by Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia, 16-1, but ticked up from there.

Will Vombaur (113 pounds) and Dominick Serrano (120) won by pin and major decision, respectively.

Serrano, at 47-0, and 42-0 138-pounder Chris Sandoval kept their undefeated seasons alive, Sandoval by tech fall.

160-pounder Gage Trusty beat Arvada’s Brian Macarus by a 5-1 decision and 170-pounder Caleb Willis pinned Ryan Weber of Discovery Canyon in 3 minutes, 7 seconds.

Heavyweight Victor Bravo advanced on a sudden victory.