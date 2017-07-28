Greeley civic leader Mike Geile dies at 75 | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley lost one of its long-time, stalwart civic leaders this morning.

Former Weld County Commissioner, Aims Community College board member and education champion Mike Geile died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. after an eight-month battle with cancer.

He just had a birthday on Tuesday, turning 75.

"Mike was so, so proud of the Greeley community, the way they rally around people, the way you can always count on Greeley to come through for any issue, to make things better for the citizens of Greeley," said Helen Geile, his wife of 42 years.

Geile came to Greeley in 1978 to help merge Home Light and Power into Public Service Co. By 1998, he was running for office, and he served two terms on the Board of Weld County Commissioners from 1999 to 2007.

Longtime friend and campaign manager George Hall knew of his friend's illness but said it's always a shock to lose them.

"There are not enough proper adjectives to describe what a fine gentleman he was and how dedicated he was to helping Greeley," Hall said. "I'll miss him tremendously, and dozens if not hundreds of people are going to miss him."

Being term-limited at the county, Geile moved on to the Aims Board of Trustees, on which he served from 2007-15.

He served mulitple stints on United Way of Weld County board, and he co-chaired the committee to help Greeley-Evans School District 6 pass a mill-levy override last fall. Even after that attempt failed at the ballot box, he was working on the next campaign to keep trying. He also served on the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County.

"Mike would so adamant about helping to provide quality of life for Greeley citizens, all Greeley citizens," Helen said. "That was extremely important to him."

Geile was diagnosed with cancer in November. By Friday morning, he looked more like himself, Helen said.

"It's been a hard journey for him. Having cancer and going through that is difficult," she said. "This morning, he seemed much more at peace and looked more like himself. We've been blessed with an extremely full and happy life. So many friends and people have shown such concern and care. It's just been remarkable to me the way the community has rallied behind Mike during his illness. It meant a lot to him and of course a lot to me."

Geile leaves behind his wife, four children and five grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

