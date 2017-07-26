Greeley GoJo’s, Windsor drop first-round games in Legion A state tournament | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley GoJo Sports was playing from behind all game long. But, for the Windsor Wizards, all it took was a few minutes of being behind to put them in the exact same position as their Weld counterparts.

Greeley and Windsor fell to the losers bracket and both face must-win predicaments today after losing in the first round of the Legion A Elite state baseball tournament Wednesday at Fairview High School in Boulder.

GoJo's, seeded first, fell 6-2 to eighth-seeded Eaglecrest after giving up five unanswered runs in the first three innings.

No. 2 Windsor fell to the seventh-seeded host Fairview, 4-3, in 11 innings.

The Wizards and Knights were tied at 1 before Fairview scored three runs in the top of the 11th, and the Wizards (30-15-1) answered with only two.

Windsor faces No. 6 Grand Junction Gene Taylor at 8:30 a.m. today at Fairview for the chance to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.

GoJo's (32-21) take on No. 4 Monarch at noon today at Monarch.

After giving up three runs in the second and one more in the third, Greeley found itself in a big hole and was never able to climb out of.

"I think that was the Kryptonite today," GoJo's coach Josh Mondragon said of the team's slow start. "You're playing a nine-inning game, so you still feel like you have a chance. But we couldn't get that big hit."

GoJo's only runs came in the bottom of the second.

"Hat's off to Eaglecrest," Mondragon said. "They played a really good game. … They did a great job of two-out hitting today. We did not."

Korbin Reed was one of Greeley's lone offensive standouts, hitting 2 for 4. Micah Dorsey drove in both of GoJo's runs.

Mondragon said he's optimistic his team will bounce back today with its back against the wall.

Against Windsor, Fairview opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second, but the Wizards evened things up in the bottom of the fifth of the scheduled nine-inning game.

Ryan Jares pitched eight innings for Windsor, striking out 11, but the Knights didn't stay down in extra innings.

Jake Barker, Zach Watts and Bailey Brachtenbach each had two hits for the Wizards.

Eaglecrest 6, Greeley GoJo Sports 2

EC 131 000 001 — 6 11 2

GJ 000 020 000 — 2 7 2

GJ — Connery O'Donnell (L, 5-5, 8H, 4ER, 5BB, 6SO), Ricardo Ramirez (7th, 3H, 1ER, 1BB, 0SO) and Beau Hawley. 2B – Hawley; RBI – Micah Dorsey.

Fairview 4, Windsor 3

FV 010 000 000 03 — 4 8 1

W 000 010 000 02 — 3 5 2