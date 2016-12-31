Greeley guide to New Year’s resolutions: Make goals and stick to them | MyWindsorNow.com

» Be faithful in the little things

» Forgive relapses, remember the goal is still there

» Tell a friend to keep you accountable

David Puls’s office overlooks a gym. Every January, the parking lot swells with people buzzing about trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions. By March, the crowd ebbs back to the regulars.

Puls, a doctor of osteopathic medicine at Banner Medical Clinic, thinks the problem starts with the name. Calling it a resolution rather than a goal, he said, makes it so folks are almost expected not to keep it up.

“Resolutions are these big grandiose, generalized ideas,” Puls said. “Lose weight, make more money, sell more, etc.”

How to stick to it

“If you’re faithful in the little things, you’ll start to get the results.— David Puls, doctor of osteopathic medicine at Banner Medical Clinic

If you want to actually make a change this year, Puls suggests you start by creating measurable goals. The key is to be specific.

If you want to lose weight, decide how much weight you want to lose and set a time limit. That way, you can track your progress on a weekly basis, and there’s an end in sight.

Puls said it’s important to keep those goals visible. Write them down and display them where you’ll see them. It’ll remind you of what you’re after even when the excitement of the New Year fizzles out, Puls said.

He also recommended sharing your goals with friends.

“People who share those goals with other people are more likely to succeed,” Puls said. “People run better and workout better if they have a workout buddy. People are more likely to quit smoking when partners quit together.”

Puls said being faithful in the little things goes a long way. Even if you can’t make it to the gym for an hour, you should do something to stay on track. Even if you hop on the treadmill for just 10 minutes, that’s better than nothing, Puls said.

“If you’re faithful in the little things, you’ll start to get the results,” Puls said.

Doctor-approved New Year’s goals

If you want to get healthier this year, there are a number of things Puls recommends.

Smoking is a major preventable health risk in Weld County: Quitting tops Puls’s list for important goals in 2017.

“I can’t think of anything more important for your health than quitting smoking,” Puls said. “Everything else pales in comparison.”

Folks have to have a reason to quit, Puls said, whether that’s a specific person or something they want to accomplish later in life. Medications are helpful, but the key is the will of the smoker and their tenacity.

Obesity and related diseases are another health issue in Weld County.

“The obesity percentage in Colorado now is close to where Mississippi was 30 years ago,” Puls said.

He recommends people set healthy weight loss goals this year.

“There’s a lot of fad stuff out there that isn’t really a healthy way to lose weight,” Puls said. “I want people to develop healthy habits that will hold up for the next 20 years.”

There are a couple simple changes people can start with, Puls said.

Pay attention to what you eat. You can start by writing down what you eat in a day either with pen and paper or apps like MyFitnessPal, he said. MyFitnessPal can scan barcodes and help you decipher and keep track of nutrition information.

“If you have to write down you had a cookie in the break room, , you’re more aware of what you’re doing,” Puls said. “It can be eye opening to see when and where you’re consuming those kinds of food.”

Don’t drink your sugar. It’s easy to be ignorant of the amount of calories you consume with sugary drinks, Puls said, so cutting them out is a good place to start.

“Our bodies don’t get the signal we’ve consumed 1,000 calories of sugar from a drink,” he said. “Cutting that out is a great way to lower your calorie intake without feeling hungry.”

That includes soda, sugary sports drinks, sugary smoothies and milkshakes and sugary coffee-based drinks.

Puls does not recommend severe calorie restriction, as some fad diets recommend. You might lose the weight for a while, but you’ll likely gain it back plus some, he said. Rather, opt for more fruits, vegetables and lean protein.

Stick to it even if you get frustrated

You may hit plateaus for a few months, but it’s important to stick to healthy habits.

Build physical activity into your routine

There are a number of affordable gyms around Greeley, but gyms are not required. People can stream exercise videos specific to their needs, whether they just had a baby, have arthritis or want to start lifting weights. Folks can start by parking farther away from their destination or taking their dog for a walk everyday.

“It’s just doing something everyday,” Puls said. “I have patients who are wheelchair bound who do exercises in their chair.”

Puls challenges people to be intentional about their social connections this year, as they have a major impact on mental health.

People who are happy overall usually don’t live by themselves and are connected to some kind of group, he said.

It’s easy to say we’ll get together sometime. This year, put it on your calendar and do it. Make it measurable by deciding to invite people over for dinner once per month, Puls said.

“Life is only made up of so many weekends and after a while, they’re all gone,” Puls said.

­— Kelly Ragan covers health for the Greeley Tribune. Do you have a health question you want answered or a story you want to share? Call her at (970) 392-4424, email her at kragan@greeleytribune.com or connect on Twitter or Instagram @kelly_raygun.