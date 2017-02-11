Greeley hits record high for third straight day | MyWindsorNow.com

For the third straight day, temperatures in Greeley broke a record high. On Saturday, the mercury hit 71 in Greeley, beating a 26-year-old record of 63 in 1991.

Temperatures are expected to cool today, according to the National Weather Service, with a high near 46 under sunny skies. While snow is expected in the high country, it’s not expected to reach the plains. This past week’s gusty winds will likely make a slight return Monday, with expectations of gusts up to 21 mph under sunny skies. Monday’s high is expected to reach 55. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s the rest of the week.