Greeley Home Depot secures contract with Weld County for explosive gas monitors

Home Depot secured the contract with Weld County to provide explosive gas monitors, offering the lowest price among five bidders, according to information presented Monday during a Board of Weld County Commissioners meeting.

Weld already has given out about 450 explosive gas monitors, offering the free monitors to those concerned about the type of gas that leaked from an oil and gas flowline that led to a deadly home explosion in Firestone in April.

The county bought 500 last week, spending about $19,000.

Going forward, the county will purchase the monitors from Home Depot, 250 at a time for a price of $32.41 apiece. Weld's oil and gas liaison Troy Swain said he planned to order 250 more Monday, as the county has about 130 left.

The brick-and-mortar Home Depot at 2815 35th Ave. beat out the Home Depot website ($38.01 apiece), the First Alert Store in Illinois ($38.09), Lowes, 2400 47th Ave., ($59.97) and Amazon ($80.60).

The county's planning department, 1555 N. 17th Ave., has monitors available for Weld residents, and the county has scheduled times for monitor giveaways in southern Weld, too. Weld residents can pick up monitors from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Firestone Town Hall, 151 Grant Ave., or from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Lupton City Hall, 130 S. McKinley Ave.