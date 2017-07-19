Greeley hosting Garden in a Box sale now | MyWindsorNow.com

The Greeley Water Conservation program is partnering with the Center for ReSource Conservation to host a Garden in a Box Xeriscape garden sale, according to a news release.

Greeley has offered spring gardens since 2013, but this is the first late-season sale, according to the release.

Gardens can be ordered online at conservationcenter.org/gardens or by calling (303) 999-3820, Ext. 222.

The Garden in a Box kit provides locally grown plants and easy-to-follow directions, helping residents save water, reduce turf and refresh landscapes with the perennial garden, according to the release.

Residents order the gardens in July and pick up the plants in September.

For more information about Xeriscape or water conservation, go to http://www.greeleygov.com/wc.