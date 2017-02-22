Greeley man identified as victim of fatal Windsor motorcycle crash | MyWindsorNow.com

Officials identified 65-year-old Greeley resident Charles Stone as the man who died Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a semitrailer in southeast Windsor.

The Weld County Coroner's office released Stone's identity Tuesday morning after notifying his next of kin.

According to information from the Windsor Police Department, the crash happened about 10:04 a.m. at Weld County Road 23 and Eastman Park Drive when a motorcycle, driven by Stone, traveling east on Eastman Park Drive struck a semitrailer truck traveling north on Weld 23.

Stone was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where he later died. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Windsor police while officer await the results of an autopsy, said Windsor Lt. Craig Dodd.

The case will be reviewed by the Weld County District Attorney's Office in the coming weeks to determine what, if any, charges will be filed, according to a news release from the Town of Windsor.

The Windsor police department declined to release the name of the semitrailer driver. However, authorities are asking that anyone with information about this collision contact Officer Gavin Rawlings at (970) 674-6400.

Stone is the ninth person to die so far this year on Weld County roads. Through this date last year, five people had died.