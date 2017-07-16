Greeley Old Time Farm Show brings history to life with farm equipment from generations past | MyWindsorNow.com

The Longs Peak Tractor Club is 40 members strong, and those members boast a collection of 275 tractors, 75 antique implements and 10 stationary engines. The group’s main event is the Greeley Old Time Farm Show. For more information about the club, go to http://www.longspeaktractorclub.org .

Loren Maxey got into tractors because they were, well, familiar.

Maxey, a Fort Collins resident by way of a farm off Weld County Road 49 and northern Illinois before that, said he grew up with a couple of tractors from the 1930s and 1940s.

On Sunday, he was loading up a 1953 McCormick model after the Greeley Old Time Farm Show the Longs Peak Tractor Club has put on for the past several years east of the city.

Maxey has a placard on the tractor that helps newbies identify the year, make and model. He probably doesn't need the reminder, as he rattled off facts and figures while pointing to a field full of old tractors at this year's show.

"International made five sizes," Maxey said, for example. "You can tell every one from the sound."

All of the tractors at this year's show were operable, treating the 500-plus guests during the three-day affair to the sounds of history. Tractor owners came from across the state, from Pinebluff to Sterling to Denver, Longs Peak Tractor Club President Dick Cumpsten said.

Owners demonstrated how old farm machinery works, displaying 65 tractors in the process. The event was free to the public.

As Maxey said, these old tractors were quite reliable. And, frankly, they had more bells and whistles than previous models, featuring rubber tires, padded seats and even headlights.

One thing they were missing most often? Air conditioning.

This year's show didn't feature judging or awards as past shows have. But there's always next year.