Greeley Police Department will accept unwanted medicine and prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information, go to http://www.BannerHealth.com .

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an annual event intended to remind people to clean out unused and unwanted medicine and prescription drugs.

Some medications and prescription drugs can lose their effectiveness and may even become toxic after their expiration date, according to a news release.

Health care providers worry about the abuse of prescription pain medication, too. It can be risky to keep extra dosages.

Leftover prescription drugs can also end up in the wrong hands. According to the release, four out of 10 teenagers who have misused or abused prescription drugs found them in their parent's medicine cabinet.

The Greeley Police Department, 2875 10th St., and the Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St. in Windsor, will accept drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

People can drop off oral medications after Take Back Day at the Banner Family Pharmacy inside Summit View Medical Commons, 2001 70th Ave. in Greeley. A Drug Enforcement Administration-approved receptacle is available during regular business hours.

According to the release, people should discard expired items, any medications that have changed color or have a bad smell or taste and any improperly labeled medications.

When throwing medication out, the release recommends taking the medicine out of the original container and mixing it with coffee or kitty litter so it can't be re-used. Then, place it in a sealable bag or container to prevent it from leaking out of the garbage can. Remove personal information from the label before discarding to protect privacy.

For more information, go to http://www.BannerHealth.com.