Weld dispatchers get 145 fireworks-related calls Tuesday night and Wednesday morning | MyWindsorNow.com

Humane Society of Weld County executive director Elaine Hicks said pets often go missing this time of year because of the stress from the loud noises associated with fireworks in their neighborhood. If residents are looking for a lost pet, they can check the Humane Society’s website, where photos of the animals are posted. They also can call the Humane Society at (970) 506-9550.

Weld County emergency services dispatchers received 145 calls concerning fireworks between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, and Greeley police officers responded to 127 of those calls.

According to a news release from Sgt. Joe Tymkowych, the Greeley Police Department designated four officers to respond to firework-related calls Tuesday. Those four officers handled 81 calls. In addition, the department's other officers responded to 46 calls related to fireworks, according to the release.

Officers ended up writing citations for people in four of those calls, according to the release. Tymkowych did not provide details about what the citations were for. However, he said most of the time officers arrived on scene, they found fireworks were being used legally and the calls were related to noise complaints.

The fireworks didn't just affect people. The loud noises also scare pets, sometimes causing them to run away from home. Elaine Hicks, executive director of the Humane Society of Weld County, said Wednesday was a busy day for her staff, and added that's not uncommon the day after the Fourth of July.

"It's really been since June 25, because that's when the fireworks started," she said. "It'll probably continue for another week, since people are still celebrating."

Although the Humane Society still received a flood of lost animals, Hicks said the good news is the numbers aren't as high as they have been in the past. From Thursday through Tuesday, she said her staff has taken in 35 animals, although they're still working to calculate Tuesday's count. During the same time period last year, she said, the Humane Society took in 61 lost animals.

One of the best ways to prevent pets from being lost because of fireworks, she said, is to keep them inside. She added fitting an animal with a microchip is also a good step to take because it is the only form of identification that cannot be lost.