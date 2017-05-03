Greeley, regional building officials wonder about regulation fallout after home explosion | MyWindsorNow.com

» Noble Energy: “As part of our existing inspection and monitoring programs, we have inspected approximately 2,000 active flowlines this year using our standard protocols and following Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission guidelines. In addition, we assembled a multi-disciplinary team following the incident to further review our operations in the DJ Basin. Although the vast majority of our operations are in rural areas, the team’s initial focus has been on active vertical wells and flowlines located near homes and businesses.”

“We will continue to safely operate in a way that respects all Coloradans and lives up to the highest industry standards.”

“As part of that program, our well flow lines are pressure and leak-tested annually by a third-party. Our lines that are no longer in service are removed or permanently capped, and abandoned properly in full compliance with COGCC regulations. These test results are audited by the state and our audit pass rate has been 100 percent. Our policy is to inspect legacy wells and equipment as we acquire them, so that any flowline or well issues are prevented.

“We are confident in, and proud of, our rigorous safety standards and procedures. We have an annual, robust monitoring and testing program in place for all our wells and facilities, and all equipment is tested consistently in accordance with that comprehensive program.

» Extraction: “We are in the process of comprehensively testing and inspecting all our wells and related equipment in full compliance with the Governor’s Order, and we will have completed testing of all 178 Extraction wells, flowlines and facilities that exist within 500 feet of any occupied structures by this Friday, May 5. That includes all well locations in Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Weld and Larimer counties.

On Wednesday, Extraction Oil and Gas and Noble Energy issued statements of their continued operations going further:

When a home in Firestone exploded on April 17, well owner Anadarko Petroleum immediately opted to shut in 3,000 vertical wells, to inspect and repair if necessary. Great Western Oil and Gas immediately followed suit, shutting down 61 wells for inspection.

Northern Colorado building officials this week said the circumstances of the blast at a Firestone home this past month should not cause any knee-jerk reactions for regulations on the building community.

But the finger pointing has begun.

Officials Tuesday revealed the 2-year-old home exploded April 17 after methane and other associated hydrocarbons migrated from what was an improperly capped gas flowline, which was less than 10 feet from the foundation of the house at 6312 Twilight Ave. in Firestone.

Methane flowed into the French drains and sump pit, filling the basement of the home with undetectable gases, which exploded, killing Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joey Irwin, as they tried to change out a water heater. The explosion left Erin Martinez in critical condition at an area hospital. Their son was treated at a hospital and released.

Some area homebuilders remain confused about how it could have happened in the first place, other than human error. They also don't think the incident will change their decisions on where they build homes. Nor should it spark expanded regulations on homebuilders when locating near wells.

"No one really still knows who caused it," said Jeff Demaske, owner of J&J and Journey Homes, which builds all over northern Colorado. "Was it a subcontractor who was supposed to remove it? Did a gas company not remove it? Maybe the builder didn't even know" the pipe was in the ground.

"I think we're talking about an accident," he said. "Unfortunately, accident happen. I would never point a finger. I couldn't imagine in a 1,000 years, anything like that — on purpose — building too close to a line."

Many other northern Colorado homebuilders did not return calls seeking comment, or declined to comment.

Greg Miedema, spokesman for the Homebuilders of Northern Colorado, said the event, while tragic, was one instance only. He said builders would likely see this incident as one requiring more caution rather than changes in practice.

"I think it's going to add a measure of caution," Miedema said. But, he added, this is not the time to throw up hands and require 3-mile setbacks from wells. "I hope it sparks a little more caution not only on the part of the builder, but the builder, the developer and the well site owner should all put another measure of caution in their practices. It would be great that when an areas is under review for development there would be a map of abandoned lines."

Century Communities built the home in the Firestone subdivision, and spokesman Andy Boian said while the investigation into the explosion continues, he couldn't respond to questions.

Investigators still are working to answer many unanswered questions that is preventing one surefire culprit to the incident. In a news conference Tuesday, Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Executive Director Matt Lepore said there continue to be many questions.

"In this case there are still unanswered questions about whether that line was abandoned by disconnecting it at both ends, at a later date reconnected, or whether perhaps only disconnected at one end, and remained connected to the well head. And the fact that it was discovered severed with a clean cut, there are questions about when that occurred," Lepore said.

Officials ordered all oil and gas operators throughout the state to inspect their flow lines on any well within 1,000 feet of an occupied building in the next moth, and prove that all lines are sealed or passed integrity testing by the end of June.

In Windsor, where homes are being built on practically every corner of the town, there's little worry. Developer Martin Lind said the town escaped the drilling boom in the '90s that left so many verticals wells to age. In the north and west parts of Greeley, that's a different story. There are many old wells.

But, Lind said, if there are any new regulations to come out of this tragedy, he'd follow them to a T.

"New regulation is always created out of something that has happened, and if there is a new regulation, we'll mold and adhere to it and embrace it."

Greeley officials, likewise, do not believe the explosion should spark development changes locally, though they do want to ensure well inspections are happening, and that all involved are aware of what they're getting into.

"There is some responsibility for the builders and the developers to know that there is a well and find out where the flowlines are and make sure, if they haven't been plugged off, they've talked to see who is responsible for doing it," said Greeley Mayor Tom Norton, who brought up the issue Tuesday night at the Greeley City Council meeting.

The problem with abandoned lines, however, is they may have been abandoned, then changed hands. Today's rules, at least in Greeley are that oil and gas operators chart out their flow lines, and document their abandoned lines, so the information can be attached to the property title, said Brad Mueller, community development director for Greeley.

Still, many builders are shaking their heads at not only the tragedy, but the potential fallout.

"It's an unfortunate deal and hope it doesn't give the builders a black eye, or the oil industry," Demaske said. "That's a big economy driver in Weld. Hopefully, it was a very isolated incident."