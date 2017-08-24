Greeley Stampede adds kids’ competition to Buddy Bash demolition derby

The Greeley Stampede's first offseason demolition derby, the Buddy Bash, has a new item on the agenda. The Mini Bashers will be a kids' demolition derby before the main event at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7. Mini Bashers will have divisions for kids aged 3 to 5 and 6 to 8. Participants can drive battery-powered vehicles, such as Power Wheels, with up to a 12-volt battery.

Rather than demolishing each other, the kids will try to pop or knock off balloons attached to each others' vehicles. Helmets are mandatory and reinforcing vehicles is forbidden.

Registration is $10 per vehicle and limited to the first 12 drivers for each age group. Registration and full rules are available here.

The Buddy Bash is a two-on-two demolition derby with a $20,000 purse. Interested drivers can register here.