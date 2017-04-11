Greeley Stampede announces Greeley Stampede Backyard, Extraction Stage headliners | MyWindsorNow.com

Follow the Greeley Stampede on Facebook and Twitter for announcements, contests and Stampede information.

A high-energy metal band, a hit songwriter and a long-time country music performer will headline the Extraction Stage in the Greeley Stampede Backyard.

The Backyard, which is a new designation for this year's Stampede, will include Extraction Stage, Stampede Saloon and the food court, according to a Stampede news release issued Tuesday.

The Stampede announced in the release some bands headlining the daily free concerts include Warrant, Phil Vassar and Neal McCoy.

Warrant will perform June 24 on the Extraction Stage. Known for high-energy metal music, Warrant performs international hits such as "Cherry Pie" and "Heaven."

Phil Vassar will perform July 3. Vassar has multiple hits as a songwriter and an artist. He has 10 No. 1's, 15 Top 10's and 26 Top 40's, according to the release.

Neal McCoy will perform July 4 before the fireworks show. McCoy has released 15 studio albums on various labels and has released 34 singles to country radio. In 1993, McCoy broke through with the back-to-back No. 1 singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his platinum-certified album "No Doubt About It." His success continued into the late '90s with two more platinum albums, a gold album and six Top 10 hits. A seventh Top 10 hit, "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On," came in 2005 from his self-released album "That's Life."

Officials plan to release a complete list of bands performing on the Extraction Stage soon, the release stated.