Greeley Stampede awards more than $50,000 in scholarships | MyWindsorNow.com

The Greeley Stampede Foundation will award more than $50,000 in scholarships to 21 Weld County students after receiving a record number of applications.

More than 100 students applied this year.

Scholarships were awarded to students based on outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education.

Recipients include: Greeley Central High School students Riley Moir, Elizabeth Baxley, Madelyn Willers-Moeller, Joseph Canterbury and Kassandra Vega Lucero; Platte Valley High School students Kolby Moore and McKenzie Schneider; Frontier Academy Charter students Aaron Huskerson and Connor Clancy; Eaton High School students Trevor Been and Connor Moos; Northridge High School students Kianna Antuna and Nancy Caudillo Cardenas; Windsor High School student Brianna McBride; Frederick High School student Riley Juenemann; Prairie High School student Madison Pollart; Windsor High School student Trent Dilka; Highland High School student Kaitlyn Pettit; Greeley West High School student Diego Ruis-Marin; and Valley High School student Adam Vega.

A college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded to Cody Gabel, an agriculture student at Colorado State University.

"These students deserve recognition for their hard work," said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Scholarship Chairman, in a news release. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized through several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon, Big Buckle Ball and the June 28th rodeo."