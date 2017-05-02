Greeley Stampede offers complimentary space to local nonprofits | MyWindsorNow.com

The Greeley Stampede is accepting applications for nonprofits that would like complimentary booth space during the Stampede.

Nonprofits that are selected will receive one day in the Community Booth area at no charge, including a 10-foot by 10-foot space, a tent, electricity, a table, two chairs, a one-day parking pass and up to four one-day park admission passes, according to a Stampede news release.

"This program helps nonprofits to be a part of the Stampede without having to commit to being on site all 12 days and affecting their budget," said Greeley Stampede Vending Chairman, Julie Jensen, in the release. "The Stampede is a community event and we want to include as many community organizations as possible."

Applications are available online at GreeleyStampede.org/p/CommunityBooth. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. May 31. Selected organizations will be notified by June 7. For more information, email Julie Jensen at vendors@greeleystampede.org.