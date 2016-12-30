Greeley to see frigid temperatures starting Sunday | MyWindsorNow.com

» Be sure to add booster cables, snacks, blankets and water to your car

» Make sure to have a back up heating source, such as wood for a fireplace or a generator

» Buy sand to improve traction and rock salt to help melt ice

If you’re not sure what to stock up on for the cold, here are some tips from Ready.gov. Officials recommend these on top of a general ready kit, which includes non-perishable foods, water, a first aid kit and flashlights.

Greeley should see some more below-zero temperatures to welcome the new year.

Forecasters project temperatures will steadily fall starting Sunday night, with highs in the teens throughout the week and lows hitting the negatives at night.

The arctic front may also bring a little snow in the middle of the week, said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“It’ll be dry and good through the weekend,” Cooper said.

Come Monday, the high will be somewhere near 30.

“It gets even colder Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the teens, and Wednesday’s temperatures will hover around 10 degrees. The lows those nights will dip below zero. There’s a chance for snow these days, but there wouldn’t be much accumulation.

If it seems colder last year than this year, it’s because it has been.

“We generally warm right back up, but it’s been sticking (around),” Cooper said.

It’s because of the El Niño and La Niña weather patterns, which result from temperature changes in the Pacific Ocean. Last year, during an El Niño year, the winter brought more moderate temperatures but significantly more snow. Now we’re in La Niña.

“We may not get as much snow, but it will be a lot colder,” he said.

The most important thing residents need to keep in mind during the cold snap is to be prepared for it.