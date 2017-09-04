Greeley, Weld County under air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke

Greeley has been shadowed with smoke today, which could be dangerous to residents' health.

Greeley and other cities below 7,000 feet in eastern Colorado are under an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke, issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the department's website, moderate to heavy smoke may be seen through at least Tuesday morning, and all are advised to follow precautions.

The Big Red wildfire, in northeast Routt County, has burned almost 600 acres, according to the department, and smoke has been moving east or north of the fire. Smoke is also coming from fires in the northwestern U.S. and western Canada, according to the department's website.

Those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly are advised to limit outdoor activity, according to the website, and reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Less than five miles of visibility means the smoke has reached unhealthy levels, according to the department. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in the Greeley area was at four miles Monday afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

The advisory is expected to remain in effect from 9:30 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.