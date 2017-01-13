Greeley, University of Northern Colorado to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, celebration | MyWindsorNow.com

The University of Northern Colorado and the city of Greeley on Monday will sponsor the 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. celebration of life and work as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The celebration will include a three-block march in downtown and a post-parade ceremony, according to a UNC news release.

The event begins at 10 a.m., when Greeley Mayor Tom Norton will give welcoming remarks at the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, 902 7th Ave., and then the march will go from there to the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave. The march will go south from the chamber to 10th Street, and will take 10th Street west to 10th Avenue. From there, the march will turn north, and take 10th Avenue to the Union Colony Civic Center.

Afterward, a variety of presentations will honor King’s legacy, according to the release.

The event is free and open to the public, and UNC will be closed for the holiday.

Holiday closures

Several of the following offices and businesses will not be open or operating on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

» Greeley-Evans District 6 administrative offices, schools and facilities will be closed. This includes the Administration Building at 1025 9th Ave., Greeley. Schools and offices will return to their regular schedules Tuesday.

» The University of Northern Colorado’s administrative offices will be closed and classes will not be held.

» State driver’s license offices.

» Department of Public Health and Environment’s vital records office.

» Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service offices and administrative offices for executive branch departments.

All of Colorado’s state parks will be open and staffed, but administrative offices and visitor centers will be closed.