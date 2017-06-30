Greeley, Weld Country 4th of July closures | MyWindsorNow.com

In observance of Independence Day, several local facilities and offices will be closed, resuming regular business hours Wednesday. Closures include:

» University of Northern Colorado administrative offices; there also will be no summer session classes.

» Greeley Senior Activity Center, 1010 6th St.

» Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Ave.

» Rodarte Community Center, 920 A St.

» Greeley-Evans School District 6 administrative offices, 1025 9th Ave., schools and facilities.

» Greeley-Evans transit service, including fixed route bus service, Paratransit van service, Call-N-Ride and the Greeley Transit office. For more information, contact the Greeley Transit office at (970) 350-9287 or go to GreeleyEvansTransit.com.

» Aims Community College, Greeley campus, 5400 20th St.

» Town of Windsor administrative offices — including Town Hall, Public Works and the Police Department — will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

» Windsor Recreation Center administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, but the facility will be open for use from 6 a.m. to noon.

» Evans city administrative offices closed for Independence Day.

» Evans Recreation Center and Community Complex, 1100 37th St.

» Weld County government offices will be closed July 3 and July 4.