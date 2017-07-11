Ground has been broken: The Human Bean and other businesses coming to east Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Severance has not yet approved the agreement, but Windsor Town Attorney Ian McCargar said he has been working with the town, and the agreement will likely come before the board later this month.

The Windsor Town Board approved the agreement 6-1, with board member Brenden Boudreau voting against.

For the reimbursement, Severance will forgo its one-third share of the sales tax until $135,000 of the $405,000 has been paid back to East Pointe, but both towns will continue to collect the property tax, Johnson said.

The towns of Windsor and Severance have an agreement to cost share for a stretch of property along Colo. 392, which includes East Pointe. If the property lies in Windsor, Severance receives one-third of the revenue, and if the property is in Severance, Windsor receives one-third.

The agreement states the 3 percent of the sales tax revenue will be withheld until the amount has been reached or until July 1, 2022, which ever comes first.

The reimbursement will come from 3 percent of the sales tax revenue from East Pointe, which Johnson estimated will take about three years to pay back the $405,000.

Although the complete estimate for the project to widen the road to accommodate the development was $485,000, Johnson said the developers did not ask for the full reimbursement.

The road needed to be widened to accommodate the development, said Town Manager Kelly Arnold.

East Pointe Windsor worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation to widen the road while CDOT was doing an overlay project on Colo. 392 in 2015-16, according to Windsor Economic Development Director Stacy Johnson.

The Windsor Town Board approved an economic inducement Monday night that will reimburse East Pointe Windsor $405,000 for widening Colo. 392.

A roundabout is slated for completion by the end of this summer on Colo. 257 between Main and Walnut streets.

By the end of 2017, developers say The Human Bean and Kum & Go expect to be open, and Doug’s Day Diner is aiming for a spring 2018 opening.

Ground has already been broken at Colorado highways 257 and 392 for the East Pointe neighborhood retail center development, and crews are working to clear away the concrete and asphalt from the site.

A quiet crash sounded Thursday morning as bricks toppled at Colorado highways 257 and 392 in Windsor.

"Let's bring down that wall!" shouted Chris Ruff, president of DRM Real Estate Advisors.

Mike Lovingood of GLH Construction obliged, bulldozing the final wall of a former car dealership, Champion Chevrolet.

Ruff is a developer for the East Pointe project, which aims to turn the 11-lot site on the east side of Windsor into a neighborhood retail center that soon will be home to The Human Bean, Doug's Day Diner, Kum & Go and, Ruff hopes, more retail.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said Thursday morning at a groundbreaking ceremony that the development will clean up one of Windsor's entry points and provide retail on the east side of town.

"I think we have a lot of folks anxiously awaiting something on this corner," Melendez said. "It's going to immediately eliminate an eyesore."

Getting to Thursday's groundbreaking was not an easy process, Ruff told the more than 20 developers, town board members and area residents who attended the ceremony.

East Pointe Windsor LLC is comprised of many local investors looking to develop about 66 acres at the intersection and will include Falcon Point Business Park and the East Pointe Windsor neighborhood retail center.

The group has faced several challenges, Ruff said, such as dealing with what he called a "mythical" flood plain that will require the easternmost edge of the property to be slightly raised — though Ruff said the area has never flooded — and a city of Greeley water line easement that runs through the property.

"At times it seemed like, 'Eh, maybe this isn't such a good idea,' but we're finally here and we're excited about it," he said.

The development has nearly all local investors and partners, Ruff said, including McCauley Constructors, which has been based in Windsor for almost 12 years, according to a news release from McCauley Constructors.

Leon J. McCauley, the president and owner of McCauley Constructors, said he is excited for the project to begin and for more retail to come to the area.

The Human Bean owner Frank Sherman says it's about time his coffee shop comes to Windsor.

"We've always had our eye on Windsor," Sherman said.

The Windsor location will be the ninth for The Human Bean, and although he said he got pushback from people about building the location, when Ruff showed it to Sherman he knew it would be a great spot.

"I instantly got it," he said.

As a Windsor resident, Sherman said he travels past Colo. 257 and Colo. 392 often and hopes other commuters and residents will stop in at The Human Bean for coffee.

"I just might," he said with a laugh.

Sherman is not the only area resident to travel through the intersection. East Pointe will be on a corner with about 33,300 vehicles traveling near the site per day, a number Ruff expects will continue to increase.

The number of people coming to Windsor is just one of the reasons Sherman was the first to sign up to bring his business to the development.

"Everybody's going to be coming to Windsor, they just don't know it yet," he said.

To accommodate the traffic, Greg Hughes, the owner of GLH Construction, said his crews will also begin work on Colo. 257 this summer, to install a roundabout between Main and Walnut streets and widen the road.

As soon as the power lines that feed Severance are moved, Hughes said, work on the roundabout will begin in earnest. Crews will have 60 days to get the roundabout complete, he said, to keep the highway closed for as little time as possible.

By this time next year Ruff hopes buildings will be up and shops will be open for business.