Groundbreaking set for East Pointe development | MyWindsorNow.com

The final wall will fall and the shovels will dig in for the ground breaking of the East Pointe development, which is set to bring coffee, food and a gas station to the corner of Colo. 392 and Colo. 257 in Windsor.

The groundbreaking is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the site, 9050 Colo. 392, according to a news release from McCauley Constructors, Inc.

The new retail operators that will occupy some of the new spaces, according to the release, include The Human Bean coffee, Doug's Day Diner and Kum & Go gas and convenience store.

Chris Ruff, President of DRM Real Estate Advisors, one of the developers for the East Pointe development project, said he's excited to finally start digging into the project that's been years in the making.

"It's fantastic for our community," Ruff said in the release. "The east end of Windsor has needed more retail with all of the new residents and businesses that have relocated here.

"Additional lots, both retail and industrial, are available for future development, and interest has been brisk with the recent spike in construction and growth in the Northern Colorado area."