Hard work pays off for young rancher at Weld County Fair | MyWindsorNow.com

The livestock barn at the Island Grove Regional Park was a madhouse on Friday. The noise from the generators, the livestock and their owners was as stifling as the 85-degree weather outside.

The heat wasn't the only reason 12-year-old Justin Pfannebecker was short of breath. On Friday, Justin and his steer Coby were crowned the grand champion of the 99th annual Weld County Fair Market Beef Show.

"I'm speechless. I'm not really sure what to say," he said.

He's been visiting stock shows for five years, but up until today, he's never won anything.

Coby, his 1,341-pound crossbreed steer and grand prize winner, was Pfannebecker's project for many months. Throughout those months, he was working hard to get Coby ready to take grand prize. Fluffing up his coat with a hand-held air hose, waking up at the crack of dawn every day to feed him and wash him, and pulling him along when Coby is being stubborn, all paid off for Pfannebecker.

Though he humbly insists that his family at Double P Ranch in LaSalle help him take care of Coby, his mother Sarah tells a different story.

"Justin really does everything included in all the different chores that have to be done," Sarah said, adding to the tenacity of her son. "He doesn't know that the cow is 1,350 pounds and that he's 90."

Justin, who has been up since 5:30 in the morning, is no stranger to stock shows. He's been raising cattle since he was 8, and devotes himself to it full-time every year that school ends. The payoff for his win on Friday is big, according to Janet Konkel, Weld County Fair coordinator.

While there is no cash prize, winners of the junior stock show can sell their prize steer at the Junior Livestock Sale on Monday, where Justin could earn $10,000 or more for Coby.

"And all that money goes directly to the kids," Konkel said. "A lot of them are using it for college funds, some of them for next year's projects."

Last year, the stock show sale grossed $715,000 across 245 animals sold, including cattle, sheep, swine, poultry, rabbits and goats. The fair itself will see about 1,500 livestock total this year.

"We just have some outstanding young folks here," Konkel said.

Aside from the money he'll get from selling Coby, Justin will have a trophy and a banner to remind him of his victory.

"Just go out there and do your best, practice with them everyday, and you'll win," he said.