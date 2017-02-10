Harvest View’s new building, Stepping Stones and Unitarian Universalist fundraisers, Hispanic ministry and cooking class — Faith events for Feb. 11 | MyWindsorNow.com

Harvest View will host first service in new building Sunday

Harvest View Church will host its first service at its own permanent building at 10 a.m. Sunday. The new church building is located at 385 W. 4th Ave. in Severance.

Preparation on the new facility has been in the works for the past six months.

Stepping Stones to host lunch fundraiser

Stepping Stones of Windsor will hold its annual soup luncheon fundraiser at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St.

The fundraiser will assist Stepping Stones in its efforts to prevent eviction and utility shut-off in the community. For more information, call (970) 686-2368.

St. John’s to host forum on Hispanic ministry

St. John’s United Church of Christ will host “People Matter to God: the State of Hispanic Ministry in Northern Colorado,” a multi-session forum starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Intended for church leadership and laity of all denominations considering outreach ministries to Hispanic families, the forum will include devotionals from Denver Seminary professors, music and interactive presentations of various church leaders of Hispanic congregations and ministries. Session I will run from 3:30-5 p.m., supper will be at 5 p.m. and session II runs from 6-7:30 p.m.

The program and the meal are complimentary. RSVP by Tuesday at (970) 330-8657 or info@stjohnsgreeley.org.

Unitarian Universalist hosting winter fundraiser

Unitarian Universalist Church of Greeley will host its winter fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the church, 929 15th St.

Local artist and crafters will sell their goods, as well as local bakers. Organizers say there will be plenty of unique gift and personal items for sale, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Elm Haven Seventh Day Adventist to offer cooking class

Elm Haven Seventh Day Adventist Church will offer a Let’s Eat Healthy cooking class at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

The class will be held in the spruce room. Vegetarian and vegan dishes will be sampled, and recipes will be provided that day.

Anyone can register the day of the class or by phone at (970) 818-1599.

