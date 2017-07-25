Headliner announced for this year’s Windsor Harvest Festival | MyWindsorNow.com

Headliner announced for this year's Windsor Harvest Festival

Carly Pearce, a country artist, has been announced as the headliner for this year's Windsor Harvest Festival Street Dance.

According to the Windsor Harvest Festival website, Sista Suz and The Pryde will be opening for Pearce.

The Harvest Festival begins this year at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2 with a hot-air balloon launch in Eastman Park.

The events and times, according to the event website, are as follows:

 6:30-8 a.m. – The Windsor Harvest Festival Balloon launch takes place at Eastman Park.

 8 a.m.-4 p.m. – The Coed Mud Volleyball Tournament, produced by the town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, runs in Boardwalk Park.

 Noon-6 p.m. – The town of Windsor Art and Heritage Center is open for extended hours for the festival weekend.

 4:30-6:30 p.m. – An All Town Barbecue will be held in Boardwalk Park. The $5 meal deal includes concessions afterward provided by Windsor SALT Group.

 6:30-9 p.m. – The free Windsor Harvest Festival Street Dance and Concert takes place in Boardwalk Park, with fireworks beginning about 9:15 p.m.

 The Windsor Harvest Festival Parade is the morning of Sept. 4.

For more information, go to http://www.windsorharvestfest.com/index.html.