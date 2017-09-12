Help Texas ranchers, farmers by shopping at Acres USA

Acres U.S.A., the world's oldest publishing house focused on eco-agriculture, will donate all proceeds from sales in its online bookstore Thursday to benefit sustainable and organic family farmers suffering losses due to Hurricane Harvey.

Proceeds will go to Texas Farmer Rancher Disaster Relief, whose members will distribute the funds to help farmers and ranchers get back to what they do best: providing good food.

Help today: http://www.acresusa.com/store/store-hurricane-harvey.

Acres U.S.A. was founded in 1971 by Charles Walters, and produces books, a monthly magazine and events each year for farmers around the world.