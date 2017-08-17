Here’s what you should know about how Colorado’s new sexting law will affect Weld schools

At a Wednesday presentation to the Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district’s leadership team, Tyler Hill, spokesman for the Weld District Attorney’s office, told school staff about new apps juveniles are using for sexting on their phones. He said common apps, such as text messaging and SnapChat, are still the main medium for sending nude photographs and videos. There are more insidious options though — he pointed out a new app called Yellow, which is specifically designed for teenagers to use as a way to meet up for sex.

Officer Chris Darcy, the Windsor Police Department's school resource officer, is only about a week into his new assignment, but he already has more discretion than some of his predecessors.

In the past, if a school resource officer became aware of a teen couple sending nude photographs to one another — even if the exchange was consensual — that officer had to report the crime as sexual exploitation of a child, a heavy charge that labeled juveniles as sex offenders and barred them from applying for federal financial aid for college. Thanks to a new state law, which will take effect Jan. 1, though, Darcy will have more options.

The law refers to "sexting" or sending a nude photograph or video of oneself or someone else through electronic means — usually by smartphone. Both adults and juveniles engage in sexting, and many times it's a consensual exchange between two people. This is fine in an adult relationship, but when kids do it, even if it is consensual, they're technically distributing child pornography.

"All (police) agencies have been dealing with it to some extent," Darcy said. "This is just a hot topic right now with our youth. It's all over, and it's just so easily accessible."

Police officers still have to file a report if any sexting has taken place, but now they have the ability to recommend the charges in a given case to the district attorney's office, with prosecutors who still have the final say on what those charges will be filed. That's far more discretion than police and prosecutors had before. In past years, they could either charge the juvenile with sexual exploitation of a child, or they could decline to file charges.

"Ninety-five percent of the time we did nothing," said Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke.

Rourke was one of many district attorneys across the state who worked for four years to change the frustrating law. In June, they succeeded, and for the past few weeks he has traveled to Weld school districts educating school staff about the new law.

The new law breaks sexting behavior into categories to weed out the less serious cases. If, for example, two teens are caught sending consensual photographs of themselves to one another, they are charged with a "civil infraction," which doesn't require any jail time. Instead, the juveniles are required to take a course on the devastating effects sexting can have.

The punishments escalate in severity from there. Prosecutors can charge kids with a petty offense, or a class one or two misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances. If, for example, a juvenile has a nude photo or video of another child without the child's permission, the juvenile might be charged with a petty offense. If a teen sends nude photos of other teens without permission, the teen could face a class two misdemeanor, which includes probation and fines.

In the most serious cases, the law still allows prosecutors to charge teens with sexual exploitation of a child. Rourke said he could think of only a few sexting cases that would rise to that level — such as if one teen was blackmailing another — but prosecutors wanted to have the felony option, just in case.

Under the new law, Darcy can tell prosecutors which level of offense he believes a teen may have committed. The final decision rests with the district attorney's office, but he's still grateful for the flexibility.

"It's not a cut-and-dry thing," he said. "One incident can turn into multiple levels of charges."

That's because it is very easy for a nude photo or video to spread to a large number of students. Each of those students might face charges, but some charges may be heavier than others.

"Social media is becoming a larger and larger issue with regard to our students' safety," said Dan Seegmiller, superintendent of Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district. "We will have cases every year and for the kids involved, it's a very difficult and traumatizing experience. Unfortunately, those images are out there, and we can't get them back."

The goal, though, Darcy said, is to work with kids and talk to them about the harms of sexting before it becomes a serious problem. He feels the new law will let him do that.

"This gives us a lot more flexibility," he said.