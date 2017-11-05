Here’s what you should know about police-related lawsuits in Weld County

“It’s important for people to know we’re not writing checks out of the general fund,” Greeley mayor pro-tem John Gates said.

The city of Greeley is self-insured. City attorney Doug Marek said that gives the city more control over the handling of its cases. Marek and his team of three employees handle the litigation in almost every case against the city; if there is a potential conflict of interest — such as if a city employee is suing the city — the case is outsourced. He said when the city pays out in a lawsuit, the money comes from a liability fund managed by the finance department.

“Depending on the claim it is capped at $250,000 then excess insurance covers the amount above $250,000,” Warden wrote. “We have over $3 million in the insurance fund reserve.”

The county has an insurance fund, said Don Warden, the county’s director of finance, in an email.

“We do a lot of the legwork,” Barker said. “We’ll chase down all of the things we need to get. It saves money for the pool and for the county.”

That doesn’t mean the county is hands-off when it comes to federal court. In most cases, Weld County attorneys, who earn in excess of $100,000 per year, transition to acting as glorified paralegals.

“The federal district court is very highly specialized,” Weld County attorney Bruce Barker said. “I don’t feel comfortable myself or others here doing those cases. We don’t get enough repetitions down there.”

The organization was put together in the 1980s and helps pay for specialist representation, particularly for cases in federal court where Weld County staff lawyers often have less experience.

Weld County outsources about half of the lawsuits against it each year, going through an insurance-like co-op called County Technical Services that most Colorado counties pay into.

The panoramic window in the conference room of Greeley City Attorney Doug Marek's fourth- floor office looks north and offers a commanding view of the city. Looking west, about a mile away, the rooftops of homes in the 2100 block of 6th Street are visible, including the residence where Lorenzo Cardenas-Villescas, 51, lived with his family.

Marek knows that. Cardenas' name and address have crossed his desk before.

In July 2015, the Cardenas family called the police to assist them with a medical emergency. What followed was, by all accounts, a chaotic situation that ended with family members fighting police and officers arresting Cardenas himself. Cardenas claims officers entered his home uninvited, pinned him against a wall, and beat him with batons, while ordering his daughter to stop recording the incident on her phone. Police say Cardenas' son was drunk and fighting with officers and, while they worked to arrest him, Cardenas attacked them, punching one officer in the head and elbowing another in the face. He was arrested and faced two charges of second-degree assault on a police officer.

In a testament to how gray such situations can be, a jury Wednesday found him guilty of punching an officer but not guilty of elbowing the other. He faces up to 12 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

But the Cardenas family fought back. In July, they filed a lawsuit against the Greeley Police Department and eight of the officers who arrived at the family home that night.

Police officers — and departments — across the country have dozens of lawsuits against them working through the court system at any given time. Sometimes these lawsuits are little more than an expression of frustration by people who have committed crimes. Other times they are valuable tools for those wronged by police to hold law enforcement accountable. Even departments themselves learn from a few lawsuits.

Regardless, if an officer does the job long enough, it's generally understood they'll see their name in capital letters on the cover sheet of a lawsuit.

The Lawsuits

As of Friday, the Greeley City Council — the body that approves lawsuit settlements — has settled in only two of the cases filed since January 2016.

In the first, local masseuse Ping Wang sued Greeley police officer Jared Weeks, claiming he'd lied in an affidavit for her arrest and had her arrested on suspicion of prostitution. A jury in February 2015 found her not guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, and two weeks later she sued Weeks, who left employment with the department in June 2016. The city reached an agreement with Wang. It did not admit fault, but it did agree to pay her $150,000. The city council approved the settlement in March.

In the second case, Jerry Hill was struck by a Greeley police car in August 2016 while using a crosswalk at 9th Avenue and 10th Street. The officer, Steve Duus, now retired, was issued a summons and later pleaded guilty to driving too fast for conditions. He was ordered to pay $181.50 in fines. Hill filed the lawsuit not long after and reached an agreement with the city. In August, the Greeley City Council approved a $225,000 settlement.

A third case was filed in May by Greeley resident Joe Molina, but Molina dropped it months later. He claimed officers arrested him unlawfully and used excessive force.

Other cases are still slogging through the court system. In addition to Cardenas' civil case, in August Greeley resident Bernard Rivers sued the police department, claiming officers discriminated against him because he is black. Rivers claimed his wife, who is white, called the police on him, accused him of violating a restraining order and used the call to file a false police report against him.

There also are lawsuits filed against the Weld County Sheriff's office, as with other sheriff's offices across the country.

Jay Allen Frey was arrested March 18 after fleeing police. He claims he was beaten while handcuffed, suffering numerous injuries, including broken ribs and a torn or detached retina and loss of vision in his right eye.

He was in jail for three months, and it took nearly all of that time before he was taken to an eye doctor despite dozens of requests for such, Frey claims.

When he finally did see a specialist — the third eye doctor he visited — and was given treatment, post-treatment directions were largely ignored by jail staff, according to Frey's complaint. Frey alleges negligence and deliberative indifference on the part of jail staff, as well as the medical company the jail contracts with to treat inmates.

Frey is now blind in his right eye, though he did receive surgery to prevent the eye from dying, and his case is still working its way through the court system.

The family of Barton James Grubbs, 52, of Montrose, sued after he died after taking dozens of pills during booking at the Weld County jail. He was taken out of handcuffs with medication in his pocket — medication a trooper allowed him to put in his pocket — and took the pills while the trooper filled out paperwork. Grubbs told jail staff he took the pills, but the lawsuit alleges nothing was done. He was found brain dead the next morning.

State patrol officers and other state officers were dismissed from the case, but the case is still working its way through the courts with claims against jail staff and the medical company the jail contracts with.

In total, since January 2016 there have been six lawsuits filed against the city related to police and two against the county. The city has paid $375,000 as a result of those lawsuits.

Those payments have not been as high as other Colorado cities. Fort Collins, for instance, reached two settlements in police-related suits since January 2016 and paid $575,000 in total. By contrast, the city of Denver — which is much larger than Greeley or Fort Collins — paid $14.5 million in three years to settle police-related lawsuits.

A Common Occurrence

On Thursday afternoon, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams had a lawsuit on his desk filed by an inmate in the Denver County Jail. The inmate had listed, Reams said, many law enforcement agencies as defendants in the lawsuit, claiming they'd all wronged him. It was highly unlikely that was the case.

Yet, he said, such lawsuits are the norm.

Greeley Police Chief Jerry Garner agreed, adding it is, in some ways, the nature of the job.

"This is a high-risk, high-liability profession," Garner said. "You're always going to have lawsuits, no matter how good you are. We have to see to it to the best of our ability that those lawsuits are groundless."

Sometimes, cities pay out even if lawsuits are baseless, he said.

"Sometimes a city might decide to settle because it seems cheaper to settle than to take it to court," he said.

That can be frustrating for police departments, which conduct internal affairs investigations into every complaint against an officer. Thus, a high settlement rate isn't necessarily indicative of a high rate of police corruption.

Still, he said, there is value to reviewing cases.

"We look at every lawsuit in which the city pays out and say, 'is there something we could have done differently?'" he said.

Regardless of the fact Weld County hasn't paid out on a lawsuit since before 2016, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams and his staff must spend time on them, including gathering information and staying engaged in the process.

Numerous cases against the county have been dismissed, for a variety of reasons, fairly quickly.

Still, Reams said the more frivolous lawsuits often take up more of his time.

"It's often far more taxing for the lawsuit that pretty obviously, on face value, there's not much merit," Reams said. "It seems like you spend more time on those than the ones that are less cut and dry."

Weld County attorney Bruce Barker said some types of cases — such as those relating to treatment of jail inmates — come in batches, staying in line with the relative interest level by certain attorneys on certain topics.

"I call it the plaintiff's bar," Barker said. "There are some attorneys where that's their line of work. If you go to the county attorney's association, talking with other county attorneys, a few names come up. Those are guys contacting all of us."

Reams had a similar take, saying the number of lawsuits, particularly centered on the jail, ebb and flow when an attorney finds a new client base.

In addition to that, people now may have more to gain on lawsuits against city departments.

For years, the most a single person could receive in a lawsuit against a Colorado municipality — such as the city of Greeley — was $150,000. That changed July 1, 2013, when a new state law took effect, raising the amount to $350,000. Both Marek and Garner said the cap increase has led to more lawsuits statewide.

"(The legislators) have made it more worthwhile for lawyers to sue," Garner said.

That's why, Barker said, the county fights lawsuits tirelessly.

"In most cases where we're sued, we work them and we defend them vigorously," Barker said. "We take the position that if you don't defend them vigorously, they keep showing up."

It's also important to fight lawsuits, Reams said, because if word gets out it is profitable to sue police, more people will do it. Plus, he said, baseless lawsuits detract attention from those that do have merit.

Still, people have not been rushing to file lawsuits against the city of Greeley, mayor pro-tem John Gates said. The council receives updates on lawsuits against the city every quarter, he said, and he hasn't seen a rash of litigation.

'More Cases Than I Can Take'

Not all lawsuits against police are baseless, though.

In fact, many of them have merit, said Raymond Bryant, an attorney for the Civil Rights Litigation Group in Denver.

The problem, he said, is while there are countless situations in which police officers act wrongly — such as committing an unlawful search — often the amount of money a person might be able to get in a settlement is so little attorneys don't take interest.

"This kind of stuff goes on more subtly than not during everyday encounters," he said.

Bryant said he hasn't noticed an increase in the amount of lawsuits in recent years, but that's probably because he's always been inundated by them.

"I've got piles (of paperwork) sitting on my floor," he said. "I've got more cases than I can take. There's never been a shortage of police misconduct cases, just a shortage of people to handle them."

In addition to that, he said, most of the time people sue police officers, claiming the officer violated their civil rights. When alleging such a complaint, there is no limit to the amount of money a person can win.

"I sue cops for intentional misconduct and … grossly reckless behavior," Bryant said. "These are the kind of situations where state law doesn't come into play."

Even Reams acknowledged there are lawsuits against his office that are valid. He sees police work as customer service, no different from any other service provider.

"Cops, firemen, paramedics — we're all human," he said. "From time to time human beings make mistakes. Those legitimate (lawsuits) are the ones we want to learn from."

— Greeley Tribune reporter Tyler Silvy contributed to this story.