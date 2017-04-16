High Hops Brewery wins five medals at 2017 Denver International Beer Competition | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor's High Hops Brewery managed to go 5 for 5 at the Denver International Beer Competition earlier this month — that is, an award for all five beers submitted.

"It was awesome," said co-owner Pat Weakland Wednesday. "I got that news and I wanted to shout. It's a privilege and an honor to win those kinds of medals. When you turn in five beers and get five medals, it's pretty cool."

Winning these medals helps establish the quality of High Hops' brews and gives them credibility in the beer industry, he said.

"When you're put up against a whole lot of different beers in the same style and you come away with a medal, it legitimizes your brewery as putting out some really good beer," Weakland said.

These High Hops beers managed to take home medals:

» Fake Brews, a gluten-free India Pale Ale, won gold.

» The Noble One, a Belgian-style quadruple ale, won silver.

» Bad Mama Java, a blonde coffee milk stout with vanilla, won silver.

» Dr. Pat's Double IPA won silver.

» The Dark One, a milk stout, won bronze.

Weakland credits a simple philosophy — "Brewing good beer" — for the multiple victories. However, he noted a lot goes into making that simple goal a reality.

High Hops' head brewer Zach Weakland and his crew put a lot of time, hard work and caring effort into their brewing process, he said.

They carefully select the ingredients for each brew, mixing it up, trying different combinations and testing them out in the brewery's tap house — 6461 Colo. 392 in Windsor.

Each Wednesday, the brewery puts out a small batch of new beer. Every two weeks, they put out a large batch. The process lets the brewers' fine-tune beers and figure out what people will like.

"We've had five years of doing that," Pat Weakland said. "It takes a lot of time, patience and craftsmanship to brew those beers."