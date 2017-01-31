High Plains Chautauqua taps Churchill, Hoover and other historical figures for its annual Aug. 1-5 celebration of history | MyWindsorNow.com

This year’s High Plains Chautauqua will feature scholars portraying Winston Churchill, Herbert Hoover and the author of “All Quiet on the Western Front” as some of the 12 notable historical figures who will appear from Aug. 1-5 at Aims Community College.

The event, under the big tent on the Aims campus, has a theme of “Echoes of World War I,” in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entrance into the first world war. This year’s High Plains will feature figures who played a huge role during that time period.

The others include Edith Wharton, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize, for her novel “The Age of Innocence;” Emily Griffith, who founded The Opportunity School in Denver, a place where children and adults, including immigrants, could come to learn during the day or night; and General John “Black Jack” Pershing.

In addition to nightly performances, daytime programs for adults and hands-on activities for children also take place. Young Chautauqua students also perform on opening night.

All events are free and open to the public.

Go to http://www.highplainschautauqua.org for a complete list or call (970) 352-3567.