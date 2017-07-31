High Plains Chautauqua to perform ‘Echoes of World War I’ | MyWindsorNow.com

» Saturday: Three cameos by The Legendary Ladies portrayed by Emily Griffith, Ellis Meredith and Doc Susie Anderson and Brian “Fox” Ellis as Herbert Hoover

All evening programs for High Plains Chautauqua are free and open to the public under the big tent at Aims Community College, 5401 20th St. The main performances are scheduled for 7:15-9:15 p.m. each evening, preluded by other performances and food vendors that begin around 5:30 p.m.

With Germany continuing its unrestricted submarine warfare and its attempt to unite with Mexico against the United States, President Woodrow Wilson went before Congress on April 2, 1917, to declare war. Soon after that, the U.S. entered World War I.

High Plains Chautauqua will bring the economic, political and cultural changes that came with that era to life this week in Greeley with the theme, "Echoes of World War I." Scholars from across the country will perform as major historical figures from this era, including General John Pershing, Winston Churchill, Edith Wharton and Herbert Hoover.

"We try to get politicians and journalists and writers and all kinds of people who fit into the mix of the humanities on the main stage," said Jana Caldwell, marketing coordinator for the event.

Evening programs featuring the main performers will be held today through Saturday under the Big Tent at Aims Community College, 5401 20th St. All events are open to the public and free. The events kick off at 7 tonight with a Young Chautauqua Cameo before J. Holmes Armstead performs as Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Kevin Radaker as Winston Churchill. Wednesday through Friday programs will be preceded by live music starting at 6 p.m. Local vocal group Greeley Harmonix will precede the Saturday evening program starting at 6:15 p.m.

Other daytime programs will take place throughout the community, including "Schools as Prisons and Prisons as Schools" by Sally Ann Drucker as Emma Goldman at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Aims' Cornerstone Building. Youth programs also will be held from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at different locations.

For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsChautauqua.org/schedule.aspx.

