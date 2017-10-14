High winds knock out power in Greeley, break tree limbs: ‘You guys are getting hit hardest’

After a cold front that moved south from Wyoming, causing damaging wind gusts clears, blue skies and highs in the 60s are expected today. By the start of the workweek, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s.

Xcel Energy officials say they don’t know when all power will be restored to Greeley-area customers. They urge customers who are still without power to report the outage at (800) 895-4999.

High winds roared into Greeley on Saturday, knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

Several tree limbs fell into roadways in Weld County, snarling traffic, and as many as 1,700 Xcel Energy customers were without power for a portion of the day in several outages across the Greeley area. Greeley Fire Department acting battalion chief Todd Walters said firefighters were busy across the city Saturday afternoon responding to calls of downed power lines and broken tree limbs.

"It's all over the city," he said.

He said there had been no reports of injuries or fires.

Greeley Fire Department spokesman Dominic Tatti said firefighters handled about 30 calls of downed power lines, snapped power poles or downed tree limbs between about 11 a.m. and late afternoon. He said the department called some extra staff to ensure they had all the personnel they needed.

Authorities did briefly close some streets Saturday afternoon in Greeley and Weld County as they worked to clear debris, but by late in the day traffic was flowing normally.

Xcel Energy spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo said company officials did anticipate high winds, but they had planned for the brunt of those winds to hit the Denver Metro Area, so when the winds developed in northern Colorado, officials had to redeploy crews into the hardest hit areas, which were Greeley and Boulder.

She said it was impossible to say when power would be restored for all customers in the Greeley area.

"As soon as you fix one problem, you might discover another one," she said.

She said customers who were without power should call the Xcel Energy at (800) 895-4999 to ensure crews know about the outage.

Todd Dankers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the winds were the result of a cold front moving south from Wyoming.

"It's just kind of the transition to fall here," he said Saturday.

He said wind gusts had reached as high as 55 mph in the Greeley area. He said in Wyoming, temperatures were in the 30s, and as the cold front moved in, it collided with Colorado's warmer temperatures.

The cold front could bring some snow — about an inch or two — to the northern Colorado mountains. But by today, the system was expected to clear, and warmer temperatures are expected, with highs in the 60s for Greeley.

"Up to this point, the strongest winds are up there where you guys are. It's not quit as windy in Denver and Boulder," he said. "It kind of seems like you guys are getting hit hardest, or at least getting hit first."