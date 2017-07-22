Historical steam locomotive stops in Greeley | MyWindsorNow.com

Union Pacific’s No. 844 steam locomotive will make one more stop from 2:45-3 p.m. Sunday at 8th Street and 7th Avenue. Because of the dynamic nature of these operations, scheduled times and locations are subject to change, according to UP. A comprehensive schedule, including locations and display times — as well as a route map and a GPS monitor of No. 844’s location — is available at http://upsteam.com .

Residents along Greeley's eastern railroad tracks might have noticed an unusual sound Saturday morning. Instead of the air horn used on most modern trains, Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive announced its arrival in Greeley with a train whistle.

The locomotive made a stop in Greeley as it pulled The Denver Post's Cheyenne Frontier Days train from Denver to Cheyenne. About 200 train enthusiasts, young and old, crowded around the locomotive as it made a 15-minute stop at 8th Street and 7th Avenue.

For Greeley resident Karen Seckler, the stop was an opportunity to indulge in some nostalgia while learning more about steam locomotives. When she was younger, Seckler rode steam locomotives with her family in India.

"When we got here to Greeley, we could hear the whistle and we would just all pile into the car and come running down to see it," Seckler said.

Seckler has gone out to see the locomotive since 1961. She remembers it as No. 8444, which the steam locomotive was named from 1962-89 to distinguish it from a No. 844 diesel locomotive.

Delivered in 1944, No. 844 was the last steam locomotive built for Union Pacific.

As the engine shot off steam at its stop, those standing close enough could feel the occasional warm drop of condensation.

"It's just kind of a family tradition," Seckler said. "Every time I come, I learn a little bit more about how it works."

The locomotive underwent nearly three years of restoration work from 2013-16 at Union Pacific's steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. A team of about a dozen Union Pacific employees are working at the steam shop to restore "the Big Boy," No. 4014. The team is responsible for restoring and maintaining Union Pacific's heritage fleet. No. 844 will conclude its 2017 schedule with Cheyenne Frontier Days.