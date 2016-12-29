Homewaters and Headwaters: Photo album made for Dad contains the pictures of our lifetime to feed his fading memory | MyWindsorNow.com

My brother and I made a photo album for Dad’s 89th birthday here at the end of December. His advanced Alzheimer’s makes most memories mighty slippery, but family photos often brighten his expression and might lead to a satisfying conversation about long ago events and loved ones.

These pictures include his and Mom’s wedding, numerous Christmas gatherings and family snapshots from six different houses during the years in Illinois and Colorado.

But some of the classics are in the mountains. These photos are classics because of the beauty of the terrain and the way they capture us in different stages of our lives. And also classics because they will inspire retrieved memories that are highlights of our present days together.

One photo shows my brother John and I, aged 7 and 4 respectively, throwing snowballs on Trail Ridge Road in our first summer in Colorado in 1959. Two little fellas in baggy jeans and flannel shirts in front of jaggedy peaks of the Continental Divide in the distance. Dad likes to remember our first Colorado camping experience that summer in Rocky Mountain National Park at Glacier Basin Campground.

There’s a great family photo of the four of us the Summer of 1975 at Sprague Lake. John looks tough, I’m sort of a long-haired hippie type, and Mom and Dad look great and vibrant in their early 40s. Behind us is Hallet Peak and Tyndall Glacier. Mom, Dad, Hallet, Tyndall…those are icons not only of the moment photographed but of a lifetime.

Another snapshot shows me and Dad skiing off Trail Ridge Road, early in the summer of 1977, me on my original wooden Asnes cross country skis. Those first skis spawned 40 years of skiing the backcountry that continues to this day.

Dad really preferred the stability of snowshoes, and another shot shows him on a snowy day at Dream Lake. We bought two sets of snowshoes when he retired to Estes Park in 1987, and up until 2010 he still snowshoed to his favorite summertime haunts like Dream, Mills Lake and The Loch.

Maybe my favorite of the bunch shows Mom and Dad resting at Alberta Falls. It is a beautiful fall day, golden aspen in blaring sunshine, shade on the falls and contented smiles on their faces. Heaven.

There is a gag photo from Mount Rushmore. Dad poses, purposely blocking out Abe Lincoln. So this panorama shows presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and…John Adams. Dad always has and still nowadays likes to joke about his presidential name.

A last outdoor shot is from Yellowstone National Park, with Dad perched on a trail overlooking the Yellowstone River, far below, running through the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Dad’s smile is genuine, and I recognize it because I’ve seen that smile on my brother’s face and on my own. I can tell that in this photo he is thrilled and satisfied, and I’m thinking there’s a good chance that he can relive those emotions when we peruse these pages together.

