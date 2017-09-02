Hot air balloons, concert, parade and more on tap for Windsor Harvest Festival

Here is the scheduled for the Windsor Harvest Festival this weekend:

TODAY

6:30-8 a.m. — Windsor Harvest Festival Balloon Launch. Eastman Park, 7th and Eastman Park Drive.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Coed Mud Volleyball Tournament. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

Noon-6 p.m. — Town of Windsor Art and Heritage Center open for extended hours for Harvest Festival weekend. The museum will be open from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

3-4 p.m. — Buffalo Bill Experience at the Farmer's Market Pavilion. Learn about the untamed frontier of the Wild West through the eyes of Buffalo Bill Cody in a living history performance. Seating is limited, but the event is free. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

4:30-6:30 p.m. — All town barbecue, $5 meal deal with concessions provided by Windsor SALT Group. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

6:30-9 p.m. — Windsor Harvest Festival Street Dance/Free Concert. Carly Pearce with special guests Sista Suz and The Pryde band. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets. Fireworks to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The 2017 Windsor Harvest Festival Grand Marshals will be announced at 9:05 p.m. (Fireworks parking information: Parking is not allowed on Colo. 257. You will be ticketed and/or towed if you park on the road. Please also respect private property unless you have permission of the landowner.)

SUNDAY

6:30-8 a.m. — Hot Air Balloon Launch, weather permitting. Eastman Park, open to the public.

7-11 a.m. — Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Windsor Middle School Cafeteria.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Arts and crafts, commercial and food booths, kid's amusement rides and games. Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Horse-drawn carriage rides, presented by Colorado Carriage and Wagon. Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

10-11 a.m. — Church service in the park, presented by Timberline Church. Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Windsor Cruise-In Car Show at Eastman Park. Pre-registration is $15 per car, and $20 the day of the event. Free admission. Call (970) 674-3500 to register or go to the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

Noon-5 p.m. — Beer garden, presented by Windsor Rotary Club. Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Noon-6 p.m. — Lions Club bingo. Southeast corner of Main Park, under the white tent.

2-4 p.m. — Kids and adults outdoor games, including a pie eating contest. Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

8:30 p.m. — Free movie in the park, TBA. Eastman Park, 7th Street and Eastman Park Drive.

MONDAY

7 a.m. — Parade lineup for parade entries. Begins at Walnut Street and Colo. 257 or Chestnut Street and Chimney Park Drive.

8-8:45 a.m. — Kiddie parade. Check in from 8-8:30 a.m. at Walnut and 3rd streets. Parade and judging from 8:30-8:45 a.m.

9 a.m. — Windsor Harvest Festival Parade. The path will be west on Walnut to 7th Street, then south on 7th Street to Eastman Park Drive.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Arts and crafts, commercial and food booths, kids' amusement rides and games, Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Horse-drawn carriage rides, presented by Colorado Carriage and Wagon, north side of Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Noon-5 p.m. — Beer garden, presented by Windsor Rotary Club, Windsor Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Noon-5 p.m. — Lions Club Bingo, southeast corner of Main Park, under the white tent.