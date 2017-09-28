How the ‘CSI effect’ can create problems in the courtroom

The FBI maintains the largest fingerprint database in the world, the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification system. Local and state police agencies can send the FBI fingerprints collected from crime scenes, and agents will check the database for matches. The database, which includes the prints and criminal histories of 70 million people, was founded in 1999, according to an FBI website.

The burglary call at the laundromat came in on a slow day, so Greeley police officer John Zakavec was able to work on it undisturbed for a long time.

One of the pieces of evidence he obtained from the business was security camera footage. The footage wasn't good enough to identify the suspect, but in the video, the burglar seemed to be eating a brownie. As he watched, the burglar threw the wrapper in the laundromat's trashcan.

That was interesting to Zakavec, a member of the police department's six-person major crime scene investigation team. When he sorted through the trash, he found the brownie wrapper. There, as he'd hoped, preserved in the grease of the wrapper was a fingerprint. It led to the arrest of the suspect.

The incident sticks out in his mind because cases like that are so rare. Yet they are portrayed as being commonplace and solvable every day on TV and in other media.

“I wish I worked for the Las Vegas Police Department (in CSI).They’ve got more toys than the FBI. A lot of (those tools) don’t even exist.”



— John Zakavec, Greeley Police Officer

Police and prosecutors are familiar with what has been dubbed the "CSI effect," a phrase for many of the stereotypes people have about forensic police work, named after the TV show "CSI."

At times, these stereotypes can even be harmful. According to some studies, jurors' preconceived notions about forensic police work can bias them during a trial.

"This (effect) has been around for the better part of 10 or 15 years," said Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke. "We ask questions during jury selection about the perceived realities of what they see on TV."

Juries often feel there isn't enough evidence, Rourke said. On TV, police officers are able to find damning forensic evidence — such as DNA and fingerprints — on just about everything. That's not how it works in real life, Rourke said.

"I've been trying gun cases for 20 years, and I've never had a fingerprint from a gun," Rourke said. "They just don't print well."

Crime scenes are not the pristine soundstages portrayed on "CSI," he said. Sometimes, the scenes of three different crimes might be piled on top of each other. Crime scenes can be dirty and disorganized to begin with, and very often the fingerprints police do collect are incomplete smudges. While police are often able to gather enough evidence to support an arrest legally, prosecutors often have to explain that fact to juries.

"I've called witnesses to testify about the lack of information and whether or not that's unusual," Rourke said.

Some of the worst cases — with the highest stakes — are those in which a person is accused of sexual assault, Rourke said.

"(Jurors) think DNA is going to exist in every one of these cases, and frankly, it doesn't," he said.

Sometimes, said Greeley Police Chief Jerry Garner, even a confession isn't enough.

"You can go to trial, have a defendant say, 'I did it, and I'm glad,' and the jury will say, 'well where's the evidence?'" He said.

Examining evidence is, Zakavec said, about getting to the truth of what happened. It's not always flashy and glamorous. Zakavec, for example, has analyzed evidence in cases through photographs and in laboratories. Sometimes he doesn't go out to the scene himself.

That's a far cry from what viewers might see this fall on "CSI," but Zakavec jokingly said he wished it wasn't so.

