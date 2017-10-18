How to prevent suicides in county jails across the Colorado? Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams has some ideas

He said officers would only take a person on a mental health hold to the Weld County Jail if they committed a crime.

Sgt. Joe Tymkowych of the Greeley Police Department said even before the new Colorado law took effect Aug. 9, the department’s officers did not take people to the Weld County Jail on mental health holds alone. He said when officers respond to a person making suicidal statements, police fill out a form documenting the incident, then take the person to a hospital. Officers then give doctors the form, and the doctors work with the person from then on.

Five days after his arrest following a cross-county car chase, Aaron Bloedel fashioned a noose from his bed sheets in the Weld County Jail and tied it to the bunk above his. Then he leaned into it to hang himself.

Weld County sheriff's deputies found him unresponsive and rushed him to the hospital, but he died not long after that.

The 42-year-old man's Feb. 9 death was the only suicide by a Weld County Jail inmate this year. Even so, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said, such incidents need to be addressed.

"Even one (suicide) is too many," he said. "Our goal is to prevent these issues."

Inmate suicide is something county jails experience nationwide. A recent inquiry by the Denver Post found 117 people died in Colorado jails between Jan. 1, 2010 and July 8, 2016. Of those deaths, 48 were suicides. So far this year, suicides in Colorado jails are on track to exceed 2016 numbers.

Instances of inmates taking their own lives have led some jails to take steps to prevent in-custody suicides. Some institutions, for example, outfit beds with tear-resistant sheets so inmates cannot hang themselves, as Bloedel did. Other jails have replaced pencils with bendable pens, and bordered beds with plexiglass.

Reams, though, said such measures are not the heart of the issue.

"We need a better communication platform with the mental health community," he said. "That would've done more than tear-resistant sheets ever could have."

He added after every such incident in the jail, his staff reviews the situation and what could have been done differently.

Part of the problem, he said, is that federal HIPPA laws prohibit deputies from seeing an inmate's medical history without the inmate's permission. This means deputies do not always know if a person has a history of mental illness. Reams said if jail staff were able to communicate better with healthcare workers to first identify whether that information exists, then share it, they might be able to prevent dangerous mental health situations.

It's no secret that a great many jail inmates nationwide do have a history of mental illness. The Los Angeles County Jail and the Cook County Jail in Chicago are the two largest mental healthcare providers in America. Reams estimated between 20 percent and 50 percent of people held in the Weld County Jail are on some type of psychotropic medication.

"My jail is no different from any other jail in the state," he said.

That's why he agrees with a Colorado law that took effect Aug. 9, which prevents people from being held in the jail on 72-hour mental health holds without criminal charges. A mental health hold means a person can be held and supervised for up to 72 hours by authorities if they or someone else has reported to police they are a threat to themselves or others. Greeley Police Sgt. Joe Tymkowych said officers respond to such calls and speak with the person involved to determine whether they are serious in their threats. If they are, they can be held.

Before Aug. 9, Colorado was one of only six states in the country that allowed people to be held in jails on 72-hour holds, even if they did not commit a crime. Reams said he hopes the new legislation will force communities to create other options for those experiencing mental health crises.

"The jail is probably the last place you want to (deal with) mental health issues," he said. "Sometimes the only way to create resources is by forcing an issue."

Even prior to Aug. 9, Reams said the Weld County Jail rarely housed people on mental health holds. Jails were more commonly used for that purpose in smaller jurisdictions with fewer resources, where access to a hospital may have been more restricted.

Still, he said he hopes the new law will remove the use of jails as a crutch and force governments to create other options.

"I think the effort from the legislature is in the right direction," he said.