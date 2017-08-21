Hundreds gather in front of UNC library to watch eclipse

Hundreds of UNC faculty, staff, students and Greeley residents gathered outside the Michener Library to watch what was called the "Great American Eclipse" and celebrate the first day of classes, even if they were eclipsed by the event. The moon covered 95 percent of the sun in Greeley. UNC's biology and physics departments unilaterally canceled classes; many more lectures were dismissed early.

"It's an absolutely cool first day," said Justin Venman, a freshman.

Venman stood outside the library about an hour before the moon took its first bite out of the sun with his telescope and started rigging a "ghetto" solar filter for it from a pair of eclipse glasses. Venman is studying environmental science with an emphasis in education; he wants to be a science teacher. Equipped with his telescope and a stargazing journal, he peeked through the lens, jotted down his observations and thought about the future.

"It's something I can draw from as a science teacher," he said.

Perhaps Venman's future will look like Wally Aas' past, who gazed at the eclipse from his wheelchair about 100 yards away from where Venman looked through his telescope. Aas was a physics professor at UNC for 46 years before he retired in 1992. He glimpsed eclipses "somewhere along the line" but never one so complete.

"It's wonderful being here, being around so many young people," Aas said. "It makes you forget you're old."

While they watched, Annie Epperson bounced around the crowd. As UNC's natural sciences librarian, she ran the booth outside the library eclipse glasses were being handed out. After the booth ran out — they set up at 7:15 a.m. and were wiped clean within 40 minutes — Epperson facilitated people in sharing, passed around a cereal box pinhole viewer and showed people how to interlace and look through their fingers in a way that would let them see the eclipse's shadow.

"It's 'accidental learning,' " she said. "They're learning outside of class. This wasn't in their curriculum, or it probably wasn't. I love seeing people look up at it and say, 'Wow.' "

At one point, Epperson saved two girls from ruining their phone cameras when she saw them shooting directly at the eclipse. As she did, the day grew dimmer, like the sky was heavily overcast even though there wasn't a cloud in it.

"Did you notice it's getting colder?" she said. "It was blazing hot and I'm moving around. I wish we had a thermometer."

You didn't need one to feel the drastic reduction in temperature, which dropped enough that mosquitoes emerged; multiple students mentioned being bitten during the eclipse's peak. Even so, they cheered when the sun was 95 percent obscured.

That also demonstrated one of the reasons why the biology and physics departments canceled classes. Associate Professor Lauryn Benedict, who teaches an introductory biology class, had her students download an app that let them record changes in plant and animal behavior during the eclipse, data that will factor into a semester-long class project. Students also were encouraged to record visual observations, such as the changes in shadows, and to use an app designed by NASA that let users monitor atmospheric changes. And even if students weren't using the eclipse to conduct citizen science, said Susan Keenan, the head of the biology department, the decision to cancel classes was easy.

"It's really important everyone had an opportunity to see this," she said.

— Tommy Wood covers recreation, outdoor adventure and adventure sports for The Tribune. You can reach him at twood@greeleytribune.com, 970-392-4470 or on Twitter @woodstein72