Illinois performer broadens worldviews through historical acting | MyWindsorNow.com

Earlier this year, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library released home movies shot by Lou Henry Hoover, Herbert Hoover’s wife. The footage was first released in 1928 and appeared to be black-and-white. Through special lenses, however, the color was restored, making the home movies the first to be filmed in color at the White House. To see the footage, go to http://www.youtube.com/user/HooverPresLib .

Brian "Fox" Ellis gave the audience a rare look at Herbert Hoover in front of 455 people Saturday night as the last performer for the 2017 High Plains Chautauqua.

The foundation for his performance came from Hoover's speech on Armistice Day, 1929. But Hoover isn't remembered as a great public speaker, Ellis said, so he showed the audience Hoover's humorous and friendly side preparing for the Armistice Day address, even using some of Hoover's own jokes.

Ellis, of Bishop Hill, Ill., has been a professional historical actor for 37 years. He got his start as a traditional storyteller, but the commissions started rolling in for his portrayal of historical characters. He specializes in historical scientists, which is part of why he enjoyed playing Hoover.

Hoover's work as an engineer, mineralogist and geologist gave him the skills he needed to head the American Relief Administration after World War I. His work feeding the people of Central and Eastern Europe is credited with saving more than 26 million lives.

Ellis shares more about his own work, as well as Hoover's:

Question — How do you study, especially to capture the historical figure's character and personality?

Answer — Hoover's been my easiest because he's a great speechwriter. As a president, all of his speeches are available online. And he was at the dawn of television — before he was president, he was the secretary of commerce. Before we had an FCC, it was the commerce department that regulated radio and television, and so his voice was literally the first voice to be broadcast across the nation. And his face was one of the first faces to be broadcast on television. So I actually have film to see him delivering speeches. Just recently, after I started my research, somebody else discovered that his wife, Lou Henry, produced the first home movies of everyday life in the White House.

Q — What's the greatest challenge to accurately portraying a historical figure like Hoover?

A — With anyone, it's all about the facts. Really dotting your Is, crossing your Ts, double-checking your dates. But I think portraying Hoover on stage — I think putting aside any historical judgment and letting the character speak for themselves so the audience can formulate their own opinions.

Q — On your website, you wrote about seeking to "erase some of the boundaries separating culture and individuals" through your work. What do you mean by that?

A — I feel like storytelling is a great way to immerse yourself in other cultures. To take the time to listen to different points of view and to see the world through their eyes for an hour really broadens your view of the world. With this stage in particular, I love that they always bring incredible diversity to this stage… To be able to see that first night with Winston Churchill, who was a leader in the Allies in the English, French and Belgian consortium, and then the Ataturk, who sided with the Germans and the Kaiser. The two literally went head-to-head at Gallipoli, and to see those two very divergent views of that important moment in history really challenged me as a scholar.

Q — What would you say was Hoover's greatest contribution during or after World War I?

A — Hoover literally and figuratively led the charge to rescue women and children — to save the lives of the destitute. Others give him credit; he was always very humble about it, but he saved more than 26 million lives, which is more than the despots and generals murdered on the blood-soaked battlefields …. His public service was just phenomenal. That's what launched him to the White House. The whole world had a lot of respect for what he did.