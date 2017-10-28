Integration of IRES and CTM software boasts efficiency for northern Colorado, Denver area brokers

IRES, Colorado’s regional MLS system serving the Front Range, and CTM eContracts, a Colorado-based real estate technology company, have recently partnered together for a software integration. The new platform allows both CTM and IRES contracts users to make, accept, reject and counter home offers, as well as download offers and upload documents into DocuSign for signatures, according to a news release.

New software between two companies in Colorado real estate technology will make it more convenient for real estate brokers to send home offers between buyers and sellers in the Front Range and Denver metropolitan area.

The Information and Real Estate Services, otherwise known as the IRES, is the primary multiple listing service used by agents and brokers in northern Colorado, and it is partnering with CTM, a Colorado-based software company that creates real estate technology and is mainly used by brokers in the Denver metropolitan area.

An integration between the two, which was implemented earlier this month, ultimately makes it easier for brokers to send online contracts and collect e-signatures from their clients and customers. It also is environmentally friendly in the reduction of paper use, and it speeds up the process of sending and receiving offers, according to Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES.

"The whole impetus behind the motivation to make these two talk to each other and create a path between them is so that with two different platforms, you can still have a seamless transaction and communication," she said. "This (integration) streamlines the process and makes it easier for our brokers who use our system and are dealing with CTM customers, wherever they might be."

Basically, the process of looking for a home in Denver from northern Colorado and vise versa is going to be a lot faster and less of a headache. This puts IRES Realtors and brokers in a good position if they have to deal with CTM in the future, especially as the state's current market continues to grow.

For example, Hansen said, if someone is in Denver dealing with a Denver broker using CTM, they'll now be able to make an offer within minutes if they find a home near the University of Northern Colorado, which, before this software, could have taken hours or even days. Efficiency is important in a market with an already low inventory, Hansen said, because a quicker process might mean getting the home that you want or not.

Recommended Stories For You

"When you're dealing with a market where the inventory is low, which is the case in our region, as well as the Denver market, timing can be a big deal," Hansen said. "So making that process more streamlined and more easily responsive, on the part of the brokers on behalf of their buyers and sellers, helps everybody."

Hansen said no Weld County or Greeley brokers are utilizing the software quite yet, however, it opens the door for the brokers who refer clients to Denver brokers because of the formerly tedious process. The integration might allow brokers to help with more customers or client needs than before, especially in southern Weld where a lot of residents commute.

"It's a huge convenience and probably as you move south, it would have a bigger impact," she said. "This bridge allows the two platforms to talk to each other and easily exchange documents and information."